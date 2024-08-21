7 Best Alia Bhatt movies on Netflix to brighten up your Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses in Bollywood these days. The actress, who debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, has improved her skills with each passing movie. Slowly and gradually, she emerged as one of the most successful actors of the current time. In a career of around 12 years, Alia Bhatt has given us many memorable movies, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Highway, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, and more. Here's a list of some of the best Alia Bhatt movies on Netflix that can brighten your day.

7 Best Alia Bhatt Movies on Netflix

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release Year: 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi marked the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their earlier planned movie, Inshallah, fizzled out due to creative differences between the director and its protagonist, Salman Khan. Gangubai presented Alia Bhatt in her most ferocious and larger-than-life avatar. The Bhansali directorial venture is a biographical drama that tells the story of a sex worker in the 1950s who fought for the educational rights of her community.

The movie was a big hit at the box office and listed Alia Bhatt among many people's favorites. The Bollywood diva bagged her first national award for her outstanding performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The much-loved biopic film also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo role. It is available to stream on Netflix.

2. Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release Year: 2022

Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the themes of domestic violence. Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah shared great camaraderie in the movie. Vijay Varma played Alia Bhatt's abusive and violent husband. The movie was highly appreciated for its humor and hard-hitting theme.

The movie marked the directorial debut of Jasmin K. Reen in the film industry. It was a direct-to-Ott release. The movie is considered among the best performances by Alia Bhatt and is available to stream on Netflix.

3. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Ira Dubey, Angad Bedi, and Ali Zafar

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release Year: 2016

Directed by Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi follows the journey of a young cinematographer who is running low in her life. After meeting a free-spirited psychologist who gives her a new perspective, she learns the importance of balancing ambitions with humanity. Shah Rukh Khan made an extended guest appearance as psychologist Dr. Jehangir. The movie is considered among the must-watch movies of Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan and has the power to transcend your life in a better way.

Dear Zindagi is available to watch on Netflix. It's a must-watch coming-of-age comedy-drama.

4. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddharth Shukla

IMDB Rating: 6.0

Release Year: 2014

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy-drama bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Debutant Shashank Khaitan helmed the movie, which marked the beginning of the Dulhania franchise. The rom-com is loosely based on Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's much-celebrated film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla debuted with the movie as a third lead.

It was a big commercial success at the box office and held a special place in the hearts of Varun-Alia fans. It is available to watch on Netflix. Later, the makers created its sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and turned it into a franchise.

5. Kapoor & Sons

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rishi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release Year: 2016

Kapoor & Sons is a family drama directed by Shakun Batra under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie explores the themes of a dysfunctional family. The story begins when two estranged brothers return home after hearing the news of their grandfather suffering cardiac arrest. Further, how the relationships transcend while delving into a series of events forms the crust of the story.

Kapoor & Sons emerges as a commercially successful movie that is available to stream on Netflix.

6. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release Year: 2017

Following the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the makers spun a sequel to take the franchise forward with a fresh story. The movie marked the return of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, along with the original director, Shashank Khaitan. Badrinath Ki Dulhania succeeded in impressing the audience with its high entertainment quotient and emerged as a super hit at the box office.

The Alia Bhatt movie promises wholesome entertainment and is available on Netflix.

7. Student Of The Year

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor and Ronit Roy

IMDB Rating: 5.3

Release Year: 2012

Student of the Year marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, along with Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, was produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. It is a love triangle between three college friends who fight against each other in an annual college competition named Student of the Year.

The movie was commercially successful and later spun into a franchise. However, the second installment didn't live up to expectations.

Besides these movies, Alia Bhatt also made a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which became a huge box office blockbuster and secured one Academy Award for its global sensation song, Naatu Naatu. Later, the actress made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring alongside Gal Gadot. Both movies are available to watch on Netflix.

Which is your favorite Alia Bhatt movie? Comment down.

