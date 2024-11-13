Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt are two legendary actors who have highly contributed to the rich history of the Indian film industry. Their long list of movies constitutes many hit films. If they can do wonders individually, then think about what they can do when they share the screen. But if you haven’t ever watched any Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movie then fret not. Here’s a list of 5 Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movies which are proof of their legendary combo.

5 Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movies that prove their acting prowess

1. Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Amrita Rao, Piyush Mishra, Kay Kay Menon

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Amrita Rao, Piyush Mishra, Kay Kay Menon IMDb rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Genre: Action/Drama/Thriller

Action/Drama/Thriller Year of release: 2004

2004 Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Where to watch: Prime Video

For those who haven’t watched this film, let’s be clear that this film is not related to the 1975 film, Deewaar, which also features Big B. Milan Luthria’s Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home is inspired by the award-winning American war movie, The Great Escape. It showcases how a group of Indian Prisoners Of War of the India-Pakistan war in 1971 attempted to escape from the captivity of the neighboring country but in vain. But with assistance from the government and the people praying for their safe return, they manage to do the unexpected. This Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movie is definitely a must-watch.

2. Shootout at Lokhandwala

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genre: True crime/ History/Thriller

True crime/ History/Thriller Year of release: 2007

2007 Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Apoorva Lakhia Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Prime Video

Shootout at Lokhandwala was a major blockbuster hit when it premiered on the big screens back in 2007. Based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, the film showcases the real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Dhingra, a former Chief Justice who turned into a private prosecutor, and Sanjay Dutt plays the role of ACP Shamsher Khan, Head of ATS (Anti-terrorism Squad). Both of them join hands to get to the main antagonist, Maya Dolas, and his gang, who have been terrorizing the city of dreams.

3. Kaante

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Isha Koppikar, Malaika Arora

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Isha Koppikar, Malaika Arora IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Genre: Heist/Action/Drama

Heist/Action/Drama Year of release: 2002

2002 Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Prime Video

Six Indian men vow to seek revenge from the Los Angeles Police Department after they are detailed by the cops without any evidence. With their blood boiling to turn the police department penniless, they plan a heist. But get entangled in internal conflicts and chaos when they start suspecting each other. One thing led to the other, and they ended up killing each other on the basis of suspicion. But was there an undercover cop in their group? You will have to watch this Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movie to find out.

4. Department

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Raaz, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Tijori, Madhu Shalini

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Raaz, Abhimanyu Singh, Deepak Tijori, Madhu Shalini IMDb rating: 3.1/10

3.1/10 Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Year of release: 2012

2012 Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Where to watch: Netflix

In this Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movie, both the stars join opposite gangs. While Big B plays a former gangster-turned-politician, Dutt portrays Inspector Mahadev Bhosle. The cop is assigned the duty to eliminate the rising underworld threat in Mumbai with the help of a suspended police officer. But tensions brew when it is unearthed that the officer who is levied with the responsibility of clearing the city has joined hands with a don.

5. Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai IMDb rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Year of release: 2002

2002 Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Where to watch: Prime Video

Lastly, in this list of Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movies is Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin. After sharing the screen in several actioners, the two legends tried comedy and romance in this movie. Inspired by the American crime-comedy film Analyze This, the entertainer revolves around a twisted and bone-tickling love story. A Mumbai gangster falls in love with a woman. After being sick for a while, a doctor confirms that he is suffering from a ‘love virus’. Things go out of hand when the physician realizes that the woman the goon is in love with is actually his younger sister.

One thing led to the other and the movie concluded with the gangster giving up the crime world and the woman marrying the guy she originally loved.

Have you watched all 5 Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt movies?

