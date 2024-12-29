5 Bollywood films that will make you challenge norms and reframe your perspective

Cinema is considered the mirror of society, and Bollywood filmmakers have taken the role seriously. Despite serving primarily as a source of entertainment, Bollywood films have challenged norms and reframed the perspective of audiences on various social issues.

Making audiences reevaluate ‘what's normal,’ many Bollywood films have started important conversations in society. From breaking norms about widowhood in Pagglait to normalizing conversations about mental health in Dear Zindagi, these films have greatly impacted Indian society. We have you covered if you want to watch some of these inspiring movies.

Top 5 Bollywood films that broke stereotypes in society

1. Pagglait

Director: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashlesha Thakur

Genre: Black comedy drama

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Run time: 1hr 55 min

For centuries, society has levied strict rules on how window women should lead their lives. But Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra), a young widow in Pagglait, makes us see another side of the scene. She feels little connection to her husband or his family's concerns, and her father focuses on independently living her life. Her journeys make us rethink how we need to see women beyond the title of 'widow.'

2. Dear Zindagi

Director: Gauri Shinde

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi

Genre: coming of age comedy drama

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Run time: 2 hr 31 min

Mental health has often been viewed from a doubtful and dismaying gaze from society. But Dear Zindagi was a breath of fresh air in the realm of Kaira's (Alia Bhatt) story. Her emotional struggles, their causes, and her consequent therapy sessions with Dr. Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan) give a clear understanding of the issue to audiences. Also, it normalized seeking help, eventually making audiences comfortable with discussions on mental health.

3. Bulbbul

Director: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary Paoli Dam, Ipsita Bhattacharjee

Genre: Period-horror

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Run time: 1 hr 34 min

Traditionally, women in society have always been considered inferior. But, the mystical world of Bulbul and her journey from a young girl married in a wealthy household to being abused by her family members is an eye-opening folklore. It highlights the strength of women and their mistreatment in society and makes us rethink power dynamics within families.

4. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey Sana Khan Divyenndu

Genre: comedy-drama

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Run time: 2 hr 35 min

Open defecation had been long an issue in Indian society but it was rarely discussed due to the taboo associated with it. Consequently, women suffered the most in this situation, but Toilet: Ek Prem Katha took this issue as its central theme as Keshav (played by Akshay Kumar) goes against the society to build a toilet in his home for his wife, and raises the issue of women's rights to safe and dignity.

The film created awareness about the issue and led to more conversations around Sanitation, taboo associated with it and women's rights.

5. Pad Man

Director: R.Balki

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Riva Babbar

Genre: social comedy drama

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Run time: 2 hr 20 min

Another lesser-discussed but significant social issue in society is menstrual hygiene. But, when a mainstream hero like Akshay Kumar openly discussed it, it was eye-opening for many.

The film is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, (played by Kumar) popularly known as 'Pad Man', who set out on a mission to make affordable sanitary products for rural women for the sake of his wife. It showcases audiences about the extent of stigma around menstruation and the challenges faced by women regarding the same.

