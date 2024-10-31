What to watch in November 2024: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again to Varun Dhawan, Samantha’s Citadel: Honey Bunny; 15 movies and series releasing this month

The month of November in 2024 is packed with movies and web series that promise to entertain the audience. A number of films are set to arrive in theaters. Even the OTT space has a lot of exciting content lined up with multiple shows, direct-to-digital films, and digital premieres of theatrical releases. Here’s a roundup of what you can watch this month.

15 movies and series slated for release in November 2024:



1. Singham Again

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff.

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: November 1

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Singham Again in the next chapter of the popular Cop Universe in Bollywood. In the film, Bajirao Singham has to rescue his wife from a dangerous terrorist. This action movie, having many references to the epic Ramayana, is coming to delight the audience this Diwali.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri

Director: Anees Bazmee

Release Date: November 1

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Another Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third part of the franchise, promises a double dose of entertainment. Rooh Baba is set to face off against two Manjulikas this time. The trailer offered a glimpse into the humor and jumpscares that await the viewers.

3. Mithya: The Darker Chapter

Genre: Thriller

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Naveen Kasturia, Rajit Kapur, Indraneil Sengupta

Director: Kapil Sharma

Release Date: November 1

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Mithya: The Darker Chapter is the second season of the web series Mithya and is scheduled to drop this Diwali. It follows the story of estranged sisters Juhi and Rhea who want revenge against each other. The show is packed with betrayals, lies, and lots of secrets.

4. Citadel: Honey Bunny

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar

Director: Raj & DK

Release Date: November 7

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe. The series follows stuntman Bunny who recruits Honey, a struggling actress, in a spy agency. They fall out but years later reunite to protect their daughter Nadia.

5. Vijay 69

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja

Director: Akshay Roy

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Vijay 69 is a quirky slice-of-life film about a 69 year old man Vijay, who decides to compete in a triathlon. The story showcases how he overcomes the challenges to achieve his dream. The film ensures an emotional ride for the audience.

6. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Star Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

Director: Danish Aslam

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema Premium

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela revolves around a guy named Zubin whose marriage proposal is rejected by Shehnaz. He meets Ruby, an intimacy coordinator, who helps him win her back. The film is a journey of self-discovery and love.

7. The Buckingham Murders

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu

Director: Hansal Mehta

Release Date: November 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The Buckingham Murders revolves around a crime investigation conducted by Detective Jasmeet Bhamra about a missing child. She tries to solve the mystery while experiencing trauma from a personal tragedy. The film was released in theaters on September 13 and is now set for its OTT premiere.

8. The Sabarmati Report

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra

Director: Dheeraj Sarna

Release Date: November 15

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The Sabarmati Report is inspired by true events. The film is based on the burning incident that happened on the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. The story follows two journalists who wish to unravel the truth.

9. Match Fixing

Genre: Political/Thriller

Star Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, Manoj Joshi

Director: Kedaar Gaekwad

Release Date: November 15

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Match Fixing is based on Kanwar Khatana's book The Game Behind Saffron Terror. It showcases a political conspiracy in which a false narrative was set. The film dives into themes of regional politics and manipulation.

10. I Want to Talk

Genre: Drama

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, Johny Lever

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Release Date: November 22

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

I Want to Talk is a heartwarming film about a person who always looks at the bright side of life and loves to talk. The first look of Abhishek Bachchan has been released and the trailer is expected to drop very soon.

11. Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Genre: Romantic/Drama

Star Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif

Director: Dhiraj Kumar

Release Date: November 22

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Suswagatam Khushamadeed is the story of Aman and Noor, whose love knows no boundaries. A teaser has been dropped in which the lead actors recreate the iconic climax train sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

12. Naam

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Bhumika Chawla, Sameera Reddy

Director: Anees Bazmee

Release Date: November 22

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Naam is an old movie that is finally releasing in theaters after being delayed for years. It is said to be a psychological thriller about a man who loses his memory. The film will showcase his journey as he rediscovers his identity.

13. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Genre: Thriller

Star Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Release Date: November 22

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The second season of the romantic crime thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is all set to stream this month. Season 1 followed an intense love triangle and the latest part will bring back the themse of envy and possession.

14. Metro In Dino

Genre: Romance/Drama

Star Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher

Director: Anurag Basu

Release Date: November 29

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Metro In Dino is an anthology film. It follows four different heartwarming stories of couples in the modern setting. The title of the movie is taken from the song In Dino of Anurag Basu’s Life in a Metro.

15. Badtameez Gill

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Star Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal

Director: Navjot Gulati

Release Date: November 29

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Badtameez Gill is a coming-of-age film with Vaani Kapoor as the titular character. It is a family-friendly comedy, a large part of which has been shot in the UK.

Which film or series are you planning to watch in November? Let us know in the comments below.

