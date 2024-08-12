7 upcoming Bollywood movies with an ensemble star cast: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Welcome To The Jungle and more

Multi-starrer movies have always been major eyeballs for the theater-going audience. Bollywood has seen both the coins of highs and lows with such movies carrying the ensemble star casts. For the record, the Golmaal franchise of Rohit Shetty is a big money-spinner even today, but there are a few unfortunate results, like Humshakals and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.Here's a list of upcoming Bollywood movies with a big ensemble cast that will be released in the next two years.

7 Bollywood Movies with an ensemble star cast to look forward to:

1. Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the upcoming installment in the horror-comedy universe following the success of Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The much-awaited Bollywood movie has amplified moviegoers' anticipation thanks to its impressive trailer and songs that took over the internet.

The movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Bannerji and Sunita Rajwar in the pivotal roles.

Moreover, Tammannah Bhatia is making her guest appearance in the movie. Her sizzling moves in a song titled Aaj Ki Raat have gone viral on various social media platforms. Stree 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Adding icing to the cake is Akshay Kumar, who is also expected to make a cameo in the movie.

2. Khel Khel Mein

Khiladi Kumar is in no mood to slow down. The actor is bringing his third release of 2024, officially titled Khel Khel Mei, this Independence Day. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Khel Khel Mein is reportedly the Hindi remake of the Italian movie Perfect Strangers. At the box office, it is clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa.

3. Singham Again

The third installment of the Singham franchise, officially titled Singham Again, is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2024. The much-awaited cop action-drama boasts an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jacky Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Reportedly, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo are playing the cameo roles, while Arjun Kapoor and Jacky Shroff will be seen as the negative leads. Set to clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Rohit Shetty directorial is expected to be a big money-spinner this year.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazme is returning with its third installment this Diwali. The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy is mounted on a big production scale with an ensemble star cast. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Triptii Dimri opposite Kartik Aaryan while Vidya Balan is making her return to the franchise. Moreover, Madhuri Dixit is also playing a crucial part in the film.

The makers have also retained Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra as the Chote and Bade Pandit, respectively, from the movies’ previous part. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is clashing with Singham Again on Diwali 2024.

5. Metro…In Dino

The next on the list is Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. It is the sequel to the much-loved 2007 released movie Life In A Metro. The new installment boasts an impressive cast, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan playing the lead roles. It also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles.

Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on September 13, 2024, Metro…In Dino is now slated to release on November 29, 2024.

6: Welcome To The Jungle

The third installment of the Welcome franchise is officially titled Welcome To The Jungle. The movie carries immense buzz because of Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise and one of the biggest ensemble casts of recent years.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle stars Suniel Shetty, Jacky Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tushar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Sanjay Dutt was also part of the movie but backed out due to scheduling issues. Ahmed Khan directed it, which is reportedly postponed to next year.

7: Housefull 5

Housefull is among the most successful Indian movie franchises of all time. The makers are heading for the fifth instalment of the comedy caper very soon. Touted to be shot on a massive budget, Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Franchise constants Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be back along with an ensemble cast. Taking the buzz a notch higher, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Fardeen Khan have officially joined the cast. A few more exciting names are likely to be onboarded very soon.

Housefull 5 is set to go on floors in August 2024 in the UK. It is the first Hindi Cinema franchise with a fifth instalment in history. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on June 6, 2025.

Interestingly, five of these much-awaited big ensemble movies are comedy dramas. Which venture are you excited the most about? Tell us in the comment section.

