Aamir Khan admits Shah Rukh Khan was perfect choice for Yash Chopra’s Darr which he was initially doing: 'Vo main karta toh…’

Aamir Khan’s filmography continues to inspire millions of aspiring actors. Over the past decades, the Bollywood veteran created a legacy that is studied by experts across the globe. Apart from being an ace actor, director and producer, he is also a lovely human being who often talks affectionately about his peers. In a recent interview, the PK actor revealed Yash Chopra’s Darr was initially offered to him and not Shah Rukh Khan. But he admitted that SRK was the right choice for the character. Read on!

To honor Aamir Khan and celebrate his massive contribution to the Indian film industry, a special film festival will be hosted from March 14, 2025 to March 27, 2025. At an event announcing the same, Khan went down memory lanes and shared multiple unknown anecdotes from his film career with the media. This is when he revealed that he was working on Yash Chopra’s movie Darr. However, for some reasons, he had to part ways with the team.

It was then offered to Shah Rukh Khan who nailed the role of Rahul Mehra in the psychological thriller film. Speaking about SRK performance, Aamir stated that even now he feels that whatever happened, happened for good. Backing his statement, the Ghajini actor expressed that Shah Rukh was able to tap in the emotions and the “suur” what Yash Chopra wanted to show in the film.

He added, “I think Shah Rukh was suiting that surr slightly better. Toh in retrospect mujhey laga vo main karta toh kuch aur he ho jata. (I think Shah Rukh was suiting the rhythm slightly better. Hence, in retrospect I believe that if I had played that character, it would have come across as something else.)”

For the unknown, the 1993 film titled Darr: A Violent Love Story was helmed and bankrolled by Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films. Actors like Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla played lead characters in the movie. However, SRK’s performance as a stalker was also highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. Apart from them, actors like Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil were also seen in the thriller.