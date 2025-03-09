Javed Akhtar says he knew Aamir Khan would become ‘superstar’; predicts fate of actor’s next film

Aamir Khan has had a career trajectory like no other. Over the past decades, he has significantly contributed to the rich history of Indian cinema. Hence, a special festival will be hosted to honor the 'Cinema Ka Jadugar'. Reacting to it, Javed Akhtar stated that he had always known Khan would be a superstar. The ace screenwriter also has an interesting prediction about Aamir's next. Read on!

Veteran Bollywood lyricist, Javed Akhtar has seen Aamir Khan grow from strength to strength in the past decades. Aamir was born in the year when the senior writer started in Bollywood. Khan even worked in movies penned by him. Hence, he is the perfect person to reflect on Khan's career ahead of the special film festival hosted on the occasion of the actor's 60th birthday.

At an event, Javed Saab said that he was the one who said Aamir "will be a superstar". The screenwriter further added, "I know I'm pouring my neck on line. But I've put my neck on line before and have been proven right."

The senior artist went on to state, "Today I'm predicting that the film which will connect with everyone is being made by Aamir. That film will be a super hit." Heaping praise on the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor, Akhtar stated that Aamir's magic is that he put his money on unconventional films. Going back in time, the lyricist recalled that he had asked Mr. Perfectionist not to do Lagaan and even tried convincing him.

He even told Khan what could go wrong with the movie. But instead of giving up on bankrolling it, Aamir made a list and created a script with all those things. But when Javed Ji saw the first cut of the 2001 sports drama film, he was blown away. Praising the Fanaa actor further, the screenwriter stated that people just don't make films like Taare Zameen Par or work in movies like Dangal.

According to the Bollywood veteran, no one in their right mind would have played the role of an old man who loses to his daughter in wrestling in Dangal. Unlike others, he is the one who believes in characters and stories and even works with directors who have not given hits.

Aamir also joined hands with a new director, Farhan Akhtar, who came with a hero film (Dil Chahta Hai). In fact, when Rang De Basanti was being made, he was the one sitting in a corner and letting other actors take center stage. Recalling the good old days, the Sholay writer shared that Khan worked in his first film written by him.

At that time, Akhtar was writing a film Faryaaz in Panchgani for Nasir Hussain. At that time, when he saw the ace Bollywood actor, he immediately told Hussain that the little boy is a star and he should start with a romantic film. Incidentally, Aamir Khan's first film was produced and written by Javed Akhtar. Moreover, Javed's son's first film was with Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The upcoming movie is the sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which marks the actor's first step into direction. For the unaware, the Cinema Ka Jaadugar: The Aamir Khan Film Festival will be hosted March 14 to 27 and will showcase some of the acclaimed movies of the popular actor.