Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat calls his girlfriend Gauri Spratt ‘achi insaan’; says THIS on their relationship

Aamir Khan announced his relationship with Bombay-based woman, Gauri Spratt on his birthday eve earlier this month in an intimate meet and greet with the paparazzi. The superstar had revealed that he has introduced his ladylove to his family and kids also. Most recently, Aamir’s sister Nikhat Hegde expressed happiness about her brother’s relationship and heaped praise on Spratt.

While speaking with Times Applaud Trends, Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde reacted to her brother’s relationship. Expressing happiness, she stated, "hum log bahut khush hain Aamir ke liye aur Gauri ke liye bhi kyunki vo bahut hi achi insaan hain aur hum bahut chahte hain ke ye log dono khush rahein hamesha hamesha (We’re very happy for Aamir and Gauri as she is a great human being. We want them to stay happy always)."

The elated sister further revealed that she was introduced to Gauri Spratt in Mumbai nearly a year back.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Ghulam director Vikram Bhatt also expressed happiness about Mr. Perfectionist finding love for the third time. He spoke with the ETimes and opined that love transcends age. According to him, once an individual reaches a point in life, love becomes more about finding companionship and not being lonely.

"Having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to say that it's going to be alright. I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness," he further added.

On his 60th birthday eve, Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship and mentioned that he has been dating Gauri from past 18 months. He even joked with the media about not letting them know about the news.

He further explained that he managed to keep his relationship under wraps as his ladylove lives in Bangalore. So, he would often fly there to meet her and media scrutiny was less, so they were able to avoid the attention.

Days after making their relationship official, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt broke the internet after they made their first appearances together earlier this week on March 18, 2025.