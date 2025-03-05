Aashram season 3: Chandan Roy Sanyal aka Bhopa Swami opens up on criticism of Bobby Deol-led series and controversy; ‘if show had only received…’

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has responded to the controversy surrounding Aashram and its portrayal of religious figures. The show has been a topic of debate since its release, with some criticizing its depiction of faith and religious symbolism. However, Sanyal remains unfazed, emphasizing the strong support the series has received from audiences. Addressing the backlash, he acknowledged "if the show had only received criticism, it wouldn’t have lasted for five years."

In a conversation with IANS, Chandan Roy Sanyal addressed the backlash surrounding Aashram, stating that while criticism is inevitable, the love and appreciation for the show far surpass it.

He pointed out that a significant majority of social media users—around 98%—have praised the series, while only a small fraction have expressed discontent. Sanyal emphasized that if the show had been met solely with criticism, it would not have sustained its success for five years.

Chandan discussed his role in Aashram Season 3, where his character is set to dethrone Baba Nirala, a role made iconic by Bobby Deol. He acknowledged the significance of Deol’s portrayal, emphasizing how central the character is to the show and how deeply audiences connect with it.

Roy revealed that the writers had shaped his character to take on the mantle of the new Baba, but he admitted that the ultimate decision on its acceptance lies with the viewers.

He pointed out that the introduction of two Babas in the storyline creates an intriguing dynamic, though the future direction of his role depends on how the writers continue to develop it.

Expressing curiosity, he added that he is eager to see how audiences react and what decisions streaming platforms like MX Player or Amazon Prime make regarding the show’s future.

The series features Bobby Deol in the role of the cunning and menacing Baba Nirala, who takes advantage of young women residing in his ashram. The previous season of the popular show premiered in 2022, while the second part of Season 3 was released on February 26 on Amazon MX Player.

The latest season primarily follows Pammi (played by Aaditi Pohankar) as she relentlessly seeks justice. Determined to take revenge on Baba Nirala and his trusted associate, Bhopa Swami (Chandan Roy Sanyal), she embarks on a mission after her allegations of assault fail to bring any consequences.