Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police to file chargesheet by end of March 2025; attacker remains in custody

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, the Bandra police are set to submit the chargesheet to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra by the end of March. According to legal requirements, the chargesheet must be filed within 60 days. A police official stated, “We have several positive reports and substantial evidence.” The actor was attacked and stabbed multiple times on January 16 by an intruder during a suspected robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra West.

The attacker, Shariful Islam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, managed to escape but was apprehended on January 19. He is currently in judicial custody and being held at Arthur Road Jail.

Authorities are confident that the case against him is strong enough to secure a conviction. According to police sources, a forensic report has confirmed that five fingerprints collected from a duct in the building where Saif Ali Khan resides match those of the accused.

A crime scene recreation conducted after Shariful’s arrest provided further insights. The accused reportedly observed that one security guard was asleep while the other was positioned at a distance from the building’s entrance. Seizing the opportunity, Shariful allegedly entered a neighboring building and scaled a shared wall.

He then climbed into a duct running along the side of Satguru Sharan and made his way up to the fourth floor, eventually emerging in the stairwell.

The chargesheet comprises more than 25 statements, including those of eyewitnesses and key individuals involved. Among them are testimonies from Saif Ali Khan’s staff members, Eliyamma Philip and Junu, along with four other employees.

Statements from Khan himself and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, have also been recorded. Additionally, the police have included the statement of Shariful’s acquaintance and employer, Jitendra Pandey. The accused has only one known relative in India—his maternal uncle—whose statement has also been documented.

The chargesheet also includes a statement from Khukumoni Jahangir Sheikh, a woman from West Bengal, whose mobile phone was stolen by Shariful and later used. The investigation has determined that Shariful's intention was solely theft, and he had no knowledge that the house he targeted belonged to the actor.