OPINION: Abhishek Bachchan and heartwarming father-daughter stories like Be Happy, I Want To Talk are a perfect match; here's why

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the dance drama film Be Happy. Before that, he was seen in the slice-of-life movie I Want to Talk. Both of these films are heartwarming stories centered around a father-daughter relationship. In my opinion, Abhishek and such stories are a perfect match. Here’s why!

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a single father in both of his latest movies. He managed to portray a deep emotional connection with his children. In Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy, he plays Shiv, who has a protective relationship with his daughter, Dhara. The little girl dreams of participating in the country’s biggest reality show. While Shiv is initially hesitant, he eventually does everything in his power to fulfill her dream.

Meanwhile, in I Want to Talk , directed by Shoojit Sircar, he plays Arjun, a father whose complicated relationship with his daughter improves as he battles an illness. I think Abhishek conveyed both of these different relationships in a genuine and heartfelt manner. His chemistry with his co-stars also helped make the stories feel relatable, and the growth of their bonds felt authentic.

Abhishek Bachchan has been in the industry for more than 25 years. His growth as an actor is reflected in his choice of characters. In my opinion, his experience makes him a perfect fit for mature, flawed, and complex father roles.

Advertisement

In real life, Abhishek Bachchan is also a father to a 13-year-old daughter named Aaradhya . In interviews, he has admitted that he draws parallels to his real life to portray such emotions on screen. I believe that making the process personal allows audiences to connect with the father-daughter dynamic in a more real and touching way.