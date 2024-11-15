After calling Vicky Kaushal 'Next Ajay Devgn', Rohit Shetty says he'd like his son to take the same route as him

Rohit Shetty has solidified his presence as one of the most bankable filmmakers in Bollywood. The Singham Again actor recently called Vicky Kaushal as ‘next Ajay Devgn’ while expressing his desire to work with him. Meanwhile, the filmmaker also admitted that he would suggest his son, Ishaan, follow the career trajectory of Mahavatar actor.

In a recent conversation with Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India, Rohit Shetty expressed his wish to work with Vicky Kaushal. He hailed his versatility and journey, starting off from web shows to small roles and eventually making it big. The filmmaker went on to remark that if his son wanted to debut as an actor, he would also suggest he take some time to gain acceptance from the audience.

Citing the Chhaava actor’s example, Shetty noted how he didn’t emerge all of a sudden but had growth. He expressed his belief, stating that if a newcomer is to be launched, a format like Kaushal should be adopted.

"Kal ko agar mera beta wants to become an actor if he tells me it won’t be ke Rohit Shetty hai ek film bana raha hai it will be ke use chhod do…4-5 cheezein chhoti chhoti karte karte 5 saal do pehle uss cheez ko, uske saath saath 5 saal ke liye aur chhod do, kahin web series kar rah, uske saath vahan chhota role kar diya, vahan se recognition mila, logon ne accept kar liya fir aao…Vicky ki journey vo rahi hai (If my son wants to debut as an actor it won’t be a Rohit Shetty film. I’ll leave him to explore web-shows, smaller roles and once you get the acceptance from audience then come in the films. That’s what Vicky’s journey has been)," he mentioned.

In the same conversation, Shetty lauded Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt’s journey as an actress in a female lot of new generation actors.

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty’s son Ishaan Shetty enrolled last year in 2023 at the Central Film School in London. The proud father had also shared an endearing photo with his son as he dropped him off.

Rohit Shetty’s last directorial, Singham Again turned out to be a box-office success.

