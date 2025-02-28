After Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, and more send heartfelt wishes
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced their first pregnancy and the couple received a lot of love and wishes from Bollywood celebrities.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. The couple shared an adorable post and revealed that their baby was coming soon. They have received a lot of love and wishes from their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, and more Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple.
Today, February 28, 2025, soon after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy on Instagram, Bollywood celebrities filled the comments section with their heartfelt messages. Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “The best time is coming soon. God bless you gorgeous humans,” and Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulationssss.” Alia Bhatt left a string of red heart emojis.
Shilpa Shetty exclaimed, “Awwwwww congratulations are in order,” while Rakul Preet Singh said, Omggggggg congratulations guys so so happpy.” Ektaa R Kapoor stated, “Raaaataaan will truly be lambiyaaan (long) sleepless nights r here.”
Sharvari, Athiya Shetty, Rhea Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Raashii Khanna, Maniesh Paul, Sanjay Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Shaheen Bhatt, Vikrant Massey, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more extended their congratulations.
The official handle of Dharma Productions referred to a dialogue from Sid and Kiara’s film Shershaah, stating, “Permanent booking? For 3 kar dena please.”
Check out the wishes of Bollywood celebs here!
Parineeti Chopra, Suhana Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, and others liked Kiara and Sidharth’s post.
