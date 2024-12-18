After Sonakshi Sinha, dad Shatrughan Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna for questioning actress' upbringing: 'What qualifies this person to be an expert...'

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories and aggressively responded to Mukesh Khanna who blamed her dad Shatrughan Sinha for her not knowing a question related to Ramayana. A day after, Shotgun Senior hit back at Khanna for questioning his daughter’s upbringing. He asked, “What qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan?”

Shatrughan Sinha was in conversation with Bollywood Hungama when he responded to the controversy related to his daughter Sonakshi Sinha and actor Mukesh Khanna. The veteran actor stated that someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. He added, “Firstly, what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

The Rakta Charitra actor also stated that he is very proud of all of his three children. Defending Sonakshi, he divulged that she became a star on her own and he never had to launch her career. “She is a daughter any father would be proud to have,” the 78-year-old actor stated adding that not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. Moreover, she doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the Shaktimaan actor expressed disappointment over Sonakshi not answering a Ramayana-based question on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2019. Mukesh Khanna stated that people were angry that Sonakshi didn't know this. “But I would say it's not her fault; it's her father's fault. Why didn't they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern?” he questioned.

After hearing his statement, the Dabangg actress took to her social media and penned a long post slamming Khanna for questioning her upbringing and blaming her father. Sona stated that there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question. But he chose to keep taking only her name for reasons which are quite obvious to her. She admitted, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for.” (sic)

She concluded her post by stating that the next time he decides to say anything about the values her father has instilled in her, “please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing,” she noted.

