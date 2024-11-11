Mukesh Khanna announces return of India’s first superhero, Shaktimaan; treats excited fans with teaser
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who brought India's first superhero Shaktimaan to life, has announced the return of the serial to screens.
India’s first iconic superhero is all set to make a comeback. Mukesh Khanna, who brought the character to life, has announced the return of Shaktimaan, making fans of the show nostalgic. On Sunday (November 10), the actor took to his official social media handle to make the announcement and also treated fans with a teaser of the upcoming show.
Mukesh Khanna’s Instagram post shows a picture of him in the Shaktimaan costume showing the logo. Along with the picture, he wrote, “It’s Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of today... It's time for him to return. He returns with a Message . He returns with a Teaching. For today’s generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!! Watch now teaser. only on Bheeshm International YouTube channel."
Watch Mukesh Khanna’s post below:
The teaser, uploaded on his YouTube channel, begins with the text, which reads, “As Darkness & Evil Prevails Over Children of Today, Bheeshm International Brings Back India's First Super Teacher Super Hero." Then the clip shows him landing in a school premises, where he starts singing, “Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di...” to honor freedom fighters like Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose.
The announcement of Shaktimaan made fans of the show nostalgic, and they expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, “Waitinggg sir.. Most powerful 1st superhero .., hamare shaktiman.” Another commented, ”You're my childhood hero .... mukesh sir.”
For the uninformed, the Shaktimaan TV series aired between 1997 and 2005 on DD National. It ran for 450 episodes and became a huge success. It starred Mukesh Khanna in the title role, Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter in other significant roles.
