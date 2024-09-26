7 Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies that will leave you wanting for more of their camaraderie

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt have been in the industry for decades and still maintain their stardom among the audience. From playing action heroes to romantic leads, they are among the leading actors in the Bollywood fraternity. The duo has worked together in numerous films, including Rascals and LOC: Kargil. Here's having a look at 7 must-watch Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies.

7 Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies that celebrate their versatility

1. Son Of Sardaar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla Release Year: 2012

2012 IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

This popular action-comedy is the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli-directed Telugu movie, Maryada Ramanna. Revolving around a multi-generational family feud, Son Of Sardaar can be referred to as a 'delightful comedy.' Ajay Devgn as Jassi, delivers numerous moments of genuine comedy. Sanjay Dutt, playing Billu Paaji, appears large and lumbering. Well, the duo is taking the film's legacy to a second level by creating its sequel.

2. Rascals

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Arjun Rampal, Chunky Pandey, and Satish Kaushik

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, Arjun Rampal, Chunky Pandey, and Satish Kaushik Release Year: 2011

2011 IMDB Rating: 3.0

3.0 Where To Watch: Zee5

The next on the list of Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies is Rascals. Helmed by David Dhawan, Rascals is a decent watch with the two leading actors in a single frame. Both play con artists in this action black-comedy entertainer. The plot takes an interesting twist when they rob Anthony Gonsalves (Arjun Rampal). Besides conning Anthony of his own money, the film also explores one-upmanship.

3. Tango Charlie

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Nandana Sen

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Nandana Sen Release Year: 2005

2005 IMDB Rating: 6.1

6.1 Where To Watch: Prime Video

When talking about Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies, we cannot miss out on Tango Charlie. The film captures the journey of paramilitary man Tarun Chauhan (Bobby Deol), who becomes a fighter in the Indian Border Security Force after serving as a border guard. The Singham actor essayed the role of BSF Soldier Hawaldar Mohammad Ali, and the Munna Bhai MBBS fame did complete justice to his role as Squadron Leader Vikram Rathore.

4. LOC: Kargil

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Kapoor, and others

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Kapoor, and others Release Year: 2003

2003 IMDB Rating: 5.4

5.4 Where To Watch: Prime Video

One of the finely made war films is LOC: Kargil. The movie boasts an ensemble cast and is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay, launched in May 1999. Written, directed, and produced by J.P. Dutta, it stars Sanjay Dutt as Lt. Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi while Ajay Devgn fills the shoes of Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey. Interestingly, LOC: Kargil is one of the longest Indian films ever made.

5. All The Best

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mugdha Godse

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mugdha Godse Release Year: 2009

2009 IMDB Rating: 6.2

6.2 Where To Watch: Prime Video

Coming from the creative mind of Rohit Shetty, All The Best is an out-an-out comedy film that proved to be a big commercial success. The comic onscreen equation between Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt is something that adds the perfect flavor of humor and laughter to the story. Although the comedy-drama relies upon a chaotic story, it doesn't fail to leave us in splits.

6. Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Release Year: 2021

2021 IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Where To Watch: Prime Video

This war film has to be on the list when discussing Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt movies. Set against the backdrop of the Pakistani War of 1971, Bhuj: The Pride Of India follows Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Battling time, he reconstructs a damaged landing strip in just three days with the help of women residing in the local village. Speaking of the Saajan actor, he played the role of an Indian Army Scout, Pagi.

7. Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Release Year: 2002

2002 IMDB Rating: 4.2

4.2 Where To Watch: Prime Video

Directed by David Dhawan, it is inspired by the Harold Ramis directed, Analyze This. Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin is about a criminal, Munna Bhai (Sanjay), who falls in love with Komal (Aishwarya). Things go comically twisted when her brother Dr. Rastogi (Amitabh Bachchan), boyfriend Raja (Devgn), and Munna get in the way of her wedding plans.

The above-mentioned films will entertain you and offer you a great time. Go watch them on those OTT streaming platforms right away.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt's work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty while Sanjay Dutt be back in the sequel of Son Of Sardaar which is presently in the production stage.

