Sanjay Dutt writes emotional note on his 'wonderful sister' Priya's birthday; 'You have always been strength and support to me'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is quite popular amongst his fans. Apart from being a celebrated star, he is also a complete family man. On various special occasions, he is seen posting special dedications for his family members. Now, most recently, the actor dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister, Priya Dutt.

Today, on Aug 28, a while back, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and dropped an endearing photograph with his sister, Priya Dutt. The loving brother is seen wrapping his arm around her shoulder in the photo while the duo sported a sweet smile for the camera.

Extending his warm wish, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Pri, you have always been strength and support to me all my life, thank you for being such a wonderful sister, I wish all the happiness and success for you always, love you my sister, stay blessed @priyadutt."

Reacting to the post, Sanjay’s daughter Trishala Dutt also wrote, "Happy Birthday Priya Bua," followed by multiple red-heart emojis. Several fans also dropped birthday wishes for the actor’s sister.

Notably, just a few days back on the special occasion of Rakhi, Dutt shared a couple of happy pictures with his sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar. In the adorable pictures, the trio dished sibling goals as they posed together for the camera.

In addition to this, he also penned a special message in the caption that read, “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Sanjay Dutt is the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. He has two sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Kumar. He was previously married to Richa Sharma, with whom he had a daughter, Trishla Dutt. He then married Rhea Pillai, but that marriage also lasted for some years.

The actor then married Maanayata Dutt in 2008, with whom he has twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.

On the professional front, Sanjay’s South film, Double iSmart, alongside Ram Pothineni, was released in the theaters earlier this month on Aug 14.

