Ajay Devgn has an unexpected reaction to ‘Zubaan Kesari’ memes; reveals his pranks have gotten 1-2 couples divorced

Ajay Devgn is perceived to have a calm and composed personality in Bollywood. However, he also has a playful side and is known for pulling pranks on set. Recently, the Golmaal actor admitted that some of their pranks even led to a couple of divorces. He also shared his reaction to the phrase "Bolo Zubaan Kesari" becoming part of meme culture.

During a recent interaction with Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty sat for a post-release interview of Singham Again. The duo was shown a behind-the-scene video in the course of the discussion where the Golmaal actor pulled a prank on a cameraman on the shoot set.

Reacting to the video, both Devgn and Shetty cracked up, with the filmmaker commenting that it was a minor prank. He then reminisced about a more elaborate prank where they sent a woman and children to the house of a production team member, claiming she was his first wife. This prank led to an altercation between the team member and his family, humorously highlighting the extent of their practical jokes.

Ajay Devgn acknowledged the scale of these pranks, admitting, "These days, pranksters worry about offending someone. We didn’t think about that back then. Humari wajah se ek-do divorce bhi ho chuke hain (There have been 1-2 divorces because of us)," while clarifying that the divorces did not involve any stars.

In addition to discussing pranks, Devgn was also asked about his famous catchphrase, "Bolo Zubaan Kesari," from a brand endorsement. When asked if he enjoys the tagline being part of meme culture, Devgn responded, "It's okay… It doesn’t matter."

Rohit Shetty added that the phrase no longer feels offensive and expressed his belief that everyone enjoys memes and laughs them off. Devgn further noted that people often create memes deliberately to popularize films.

Led by Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth installment in the beloved cop-universe franchise. The hard-core action entertainer featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and more in key roles.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office analysis, Singham Again running successfully in the theaters has minted almost Rs 180 crore including its Saturday collections.

