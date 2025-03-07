Akshay Kumar REACTS to lack of discipline among film stars: ‘I don’t want to be…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known not only for his impressive performances but also for his strict discipline. He has often emphasized his commitment to waking up early and being punctual on set. However, not all actors follow the same routine, with many arriving late. Recently, he addressed the issue of discipline among film stars, making it clear that he doesn't want to be just another ‘star’.

According to News 18, at a Republic World event, Akshay Kumar was asked about the common issue of discipline among film stars, particularly their habit of waking up late and arriving on set behind schedule. Responding with his trademark wit, he made it clear that he doesn't wish to be a 'star' that only emerges at night.

He said, "First of all, I will say, I don’t want to be a star. Because stars raat mein nikalte hain. (Because stars come out at night.) I want to be the sun. I don’t want to be the star." His remark highlighted his disciplined lifestyle, setting him apart from many in the industry who struggle with time management.

The Sky Force actor further highlighted the importance of discipline by citing tennis champion Sania Mirza as an example. He pointed out that success is impossible without discipline, emphasizing that athletes like Sania had to follow a strict routine to achieve greatness.

Acknowledging her contributions to the country, he noted that her journey required immense dedication, from waking up early to rigorous training sessions. According to him, discipline is a crucial factor in achieving success, whether in sports or the film industry.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is set to return to his comedy roots with a series of exciting projects. He will headline Welcome To The Jungle, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sharib Hashmi, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Mukesh Tiwari, and more.

Additionally, he will reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3 and team up with Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu for Bhoot Bangla, promising audiences a laughter-packed experience.

Meanwhile, his 2007 romantic drama Namastey London with Katrina Kaif is set for a grand theatrical re-release. Sharing the exciting update on Instagram, Akshay announced that the beloved film will return to cinemas on Holi, March 14, 2025.