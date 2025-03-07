Akshay Kumar reveals how wife Twinkle Khanna teases him for his patriotic films and it’s too good: ‘Kitni baar desh ko…’

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar has built an impressive lineup of patriotic films over the years, from intense thrillers to inspiring real-life stories. With titles like Baby, Gold, Mission Mangal, Sky Force, Airlift, and Kesari, he has often taken on the role of a national hero on screen. In a recent conversation, he shared a lighthearted moment, revealing that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, playfully pokes fun at his frequent patriotic roles, joking about how many times he plans to save the country.

During a Republic World event, Akshay Kumar reflected on his journey in filmmaking, noting that his production house, Cape of Good Films, has led him to work on numerous patriotic projects. He humorously mentioned that his wife, Twinkle Khanna, often playfully remarks on his frequent portrayals of national saviors, teasing him by saying, “aap kitni baar desh ko bachaoge' (how many times will you save the country).”

According to News18, at the same event, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor shared his perspective on the portrayal of heroism in films. He pointed out how Hollywood often depicts the U.S. as the ultimate savior in global crises, whether it's a terror attack, an alien invasion, or an asteroid catastrophe.

This made him question why India wasn’t showcased in the same way. Highlighting the nation’s capabilities, he emphasized that India, too, has the power to take charge and make a difference.

Akshay’s most recent patriotic film, Sky Force, saw him portraying an Indian Air Force officer alongside Veer Pahariya. Acknowledging that such films may not always be massive box office hits, he admitted that he chooses to make them out of passion rather than profit.

He also noted that while these films might have a limited theatrical run, they often find a wider audience on streaming platforms after their release.

On the work front, shifting gears from patriotic films, Akshay Kumar is diving back into comedy with upcoming projects like Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla, promising a laughter-filled cinematic ride.

Meanwhile, the beloved 2007 romantic drama featuring him and Katrina Kaif is making a grand comeback to theaters. Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Akshay revealed that the film will be re-released on Holi, March 14, 2025.