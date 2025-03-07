Sky Force on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s patriotic drama, but there’s a catch

Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force was released earlier this year in January on the occasion of Republic Day. Now nearly six weeks after its theatrical release, the patriotic-drama is available digitally for streaming. Read ahead to know about the details further.

When and where to watch Sky Force

After its theatrical release, one of the most awaited films led by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sky Force is finally available to watch on Prime Video India. However, the catch is that the makers made the film available on rent, which implies that a viewer will be required to pay Rs. 349 to enjoy it. Notably, the rent amount is different from the subscription fee paid for the streaming platform.

Plot of Sky Force

Sky Force is a patriotic drama set in the period of 1965 to 1988. The character of Akshay Kumar as Squadron Leader K.O Ahuja and Veer Phariya as wingman, TK Vijaya are based on VrC awardee Om Prakash Taneja and MVC awardee Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya respectively.

It tells the story of bravery and determination as Ahuja faces rejection for a preemptive strike upon discovering an imminent attack from Pakistan. The denial stems from India's commitment to peace. Following an attack on an Indian airbase, Ahuja spearheads a counteroffensive against Pakistan's Sarghoda base, which is known to contain advanced jets supplied by the US. During this operation, Vijaya disobeys orders and goes missing, prompting Ahuja to undertake a mission to locate him.

Cast and Crew of Sky Force

Made under the joint creative direction of Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force features Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan and Varun Badola among others in the key roles.

Jointly written by Sandeep Kewlani, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Carl Austin and Niren Bhatt, it was backed by Maddock Films and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Amar Kaushik, Bhaumik Gondaliya, and Dinesh Vijan.

As per Pinkvilla’s review of Sky Force, it is a thrilling cinematic experience that successfully blends emotion, action, and patriotism into a compact package. Its strengths lie in its storytelling, technical excellence, and compelling performances. Overall, it's an engaging watch for those who appreciate military-themed dramas with a heart.