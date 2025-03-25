Sikandar producer Sajid Nadiadwala to push Housefull 5 trailer and attach Kesari 2's teaser with Salman Khan-led film? Find out
Sikandar is set to be released by the end of March. Reports suggest that Karan Johar requested producer Sajid Nadiadwala to push Housefull 5 trailer and attach Kesari 2's teaser with Salman Khan's film.
Salman Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, is all set to hit big screens on March 30, 2025. The mass entertainer is expected to attract a large section of the audience to theatres. Hence, Karan Johar is thinking of ways to attack his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2’s teaser with Salman’s movie. For this, he has also spoken to producer Sajid Nadiawala and requested him to push the trailer of Housefull 5.
Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sajid Nadiadwala might attach Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 trailer with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the trailer of the upcoming comic caper.
According to the publication, the producer of Kesari Chapter 2- The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh, Karan Johar, earlier had a word with Akshay Kumar to delay the trailer of Housefull 5. This step was taken to ensure the audience’s attention was shifted towards the movie. After hearing KJo, Khiladi Kumar agreed and even asked the filmmaker to have a conversation regarding the same with the producer of Housefull 5, Sajid Nadiadwala.
A source told BH that Sajid had promised Karan to find a solution to make a buzz around his movie. “He is also exploring logistics to delay the Housefull 5 trailer and attach the Kesari Chapter 2 teaser to Sikandar. A final call will be taken in a day’s time,” stated the informer, adding that masses will get to see a glimpse of Kesari Chapter 2 if Sajid attaches its teaser to Salman Khan-led Sikandar. Currently, Johar is confident that the teaser will create a huge impact, thereby boosting sales.
Housefull 5 will hit the big screen in June 2025. As for KJo’s Kesari Chapter 2, the historical masterpiece will hit the big screen on April 18, 2025. Coming to Salman’s Sikandar, the actioner is scheduled to release on March 30, 2025. While the bhaijaan of Bollywood is leading the show, he is joined by Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
Box Office: Decoding expectations of Salman Khan's Sikandar; can the highly-awaited movie cross Rs 200 crore?