OPINION: Kesari 2 promises big for Akshay Kumar before his comedy comeback with Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and Bhooth Bangla

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always been Bollywood's genre-hopping actor, seamlessly moving between patriotic films and laugh-out-loud comedies. With Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhooth Bangla in his lineup, he's all set for a comedy-packed phase. But before that, his upcoming film Kesari 2 plays a very important role in maintaining the balance.

With time, Akshay has built an audience that expects both grit and humor from him. While recent films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sky Force have showcased his action prowess, his upcoming lineup of comedy films will add another interesting dimension to his filmography. Kesari 2 arrives at the perfect time, allowing him to seamlessly balance both genres and keep his diverse on-screen presence intact.

The teaser for Kesari 2 was unveiled recently, featuring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, offering a thrilling preview of the courageous revolution at the heart of the story. Akshay Kumar is seen in a commanding new role, standing tall and resolute. The teaser takes us to Amritsar in 1919, showing the haunting aftermath of the massacre.

The clip also introduces Akshay as C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who courageously took on the British Crown in court. An intense moment shows the judge reminding Nair of his subjugation under British rule, only for Akshay's character to fire back with a defiant "F*** you."

Given that Kesari (2019) was both a critical and commercial success, its sequel has the potential to reinforce his presence in patriotic and historical films once again. It's a strategic move that reminds audiences of his versatility before he dives into comedy films.

If Kesari 2 performs well, it will not only build anticipation for his upcoming movies but also solidify his ability to command the box office in every genre. His past successes with patriotic films like Gold, Sooryavanshi, and Mission Mangal have proven that audiences resonate deeply with his patriotic roles.

Hence, Kesari 2 is more than just another film in his lineup; it's a strategic step in his dynamic career. By first showcasing his prowess in historical dramas, he paves the way for an exciting shift to comedy, keeping his film choices fresh and engaging.