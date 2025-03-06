Alia Bhatt admits ‘sneakily’ recording random moments of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; claims he really wanted to be a ‘girl dad’

Alia Bhatt recently talked at length about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and his bond with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actress shared how her husband is ‘amazing’ and creative when it comes to entertaining their little one. She shared looking at them feels like they’re two friends — either two adults or two toddlers at different moments in life.

While speaking with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt mentioned that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, has "stars in his eyes" when he looks at their daughter, Raha. She noted the difference between how Ranbir has changed after becoming a father. According to her, there is a "fullness" that she experiences on a daily basis.

Advertisement

"It's actually really sweet and special to watch their conversations and very often I'm just sneakily videotaping a lot of their random moments, and they don't even know I'm doing it. Eventually, I guess one of them looks at the camera, and then I put it off, but it's just the beginning, but the beginning is just so unique and special at least from where I'm sitting and from what I've seen and just to watch your partner also manifest love in that way is very interesting," she said.

The Jigra actress explained her point by emphasizing on how love transpires differently in one house under one roof. She underlined the "different and beautiful feeling" of watching sunsets that the couple used to witness and now watching them with their daughter.

Advertisement

"He really wanted to be a girl dad. He really did," she revealed further, adding, "I'm doing this thing where I send Raha emails. I've been doing it since she was born, every month, just like an amalgamation of like photos and videos."

Alia stated that the compilation of thoughts and feelings in the emails is done with the intent of creating a live memory book. She stated by the time Raha would be 15, she would give it to her to experience all the memories that they’ve collected for her over the years.

Reflecting on the 'sneakily' recordings, she said, "I sometimes when I review it, and it's really very heartwarming to watch because you know that this is like something very special," she stated.