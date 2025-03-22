Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, the Ram and Ravan of Ramayana, are set for pre-war with Toxic and Love & War’s clash at box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who are set to portray Ram and Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana, seem to be heading for an epic box-office clash even before their mythological showdown. Yash’s action thriller Toxic is slated for release on March 19, 2026, while Ranbir’s grand period drama Love and War is eyeing a release just a day later on March 20, 2026.

With these two highly anticipated films set for a box office clash, it seems Ram and Ravan’s cinematic battle will begin earlier than expected! Recently, the makers revealed the release date of Yash's much-awaited thriller Toxic, sparking immense excitement among fans.

​In the realm of Indian cinema, the anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana has reached a fever pitch. This cinematic retelling is set to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravan. The project is slated for a two-part release, with the first installment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

However, before audiences witness this mythological showdown, an intriguing prelude is unfolding at the box office. Yash's upcoming thriller, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is poised for release on March 19, 2026. Simultaneously, Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is eyeing a release on March 20, 2026. This sets the stage for a cinematic clash, mirroring their on-screen rivalry in the Ramayana.

The simultaneous release of Toxic and Love & War not only heightens audience excitement but also underscores the competitive spirit of both actors.

As fans eagerly await these releases, the forthcoming box office battle serves as a tantalizing precursor to their epic confrontation in Tiwari's Ramayana.​

With both films boasting stellar casts and visionary directors, the Indian film industry is abuzz with speculation and anticipation. Whether this box office duel will influence their portrayals in the Ramayana remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: cinema enthusiasts are in for a thrilling ride.