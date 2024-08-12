Alia Bhatt's Highway singer, Coke Studio and Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam passes away; Swanand Kirkire, Kiran Rao and more mourn her loss

Pakistani musician and coke studio fame Haniya Aslam, who was also a part of the musical band Zeb-Haniya passed away on Sunday, August 11. The news of her unfortunate demise was confirmed by her cousin and former band member, Zeb Bangash, and lyricist singer Swanand Kirkire on social media with a heartbreaking post.

A while back, veteran lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Haniya Aslam. He penned a long heartbreaking note confirming the news. He also shared that they were working on an album that will now remain unfinished.

"My dearest Haniya Aslam @citrushaniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully last night. We shared a special bond when we collaborated on @dewarists 2. 'kaho kya khayal hai' I'm sharing my last conversation with her, which took place just a few days ago. We have an unfinished album that we were working on together," he wrote.

Kirkire further addressed Aslam’s cousin, Zeb and wrote, "@zebbangash, sending you and your family a big hug. May God give you the strength to cope with this loss. Haniya, we will see you on the other side. Until then, your sweet voice and melodious guitar riffs will continue to play in our ears, reminding us of the terrible loss of losing you."

Advertisement

Take a look

Here’s how Bollywood celebs reacted to the news-

Haniya’s cousin Zeb also paid tribute to the late singer with old delightful pictures of the singer. The post was captioned, "Hanini" followed by a musical, sparkle and a red-heart emoji. She also added their beloved song from Coke Studio Pakistan Chal Diye in the background.

Take a look

In addition to this, Kiran Rao taking to her Instagram stories mourned the demise by writing, "Haniya Your music will live on in our hearts." Huma Qureshi also shared her photograph and wrote, "Thank you for the music RIP Haniya Aslam." In addition to this, Harshdeep Kaur remembered her stating, "She was a brilliant talent and a beautiful soul Rest in Peace #HaniyaAslam"

Take a look

For the unversed, Zeb and Haniya worked in Indian films like Madras Cafe and Highway with AR Rahman. Their song from Alia Bhatt starrer Sooha Saaha has been much loved by the music lovers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Sunday morning stroll with daughter Raha; fans are all hearts