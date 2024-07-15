Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more cheer for ‘GOAT’ Carlos Alcaraz on his Wimbledon 2024 win

After the T20 Cricket World Cup, fans have been enjoying Wimbledon Men’s final match. The internet has been going gaga over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, retaining his Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan, couldn’t stop hyping up the star.

Bollywood celebs cheer for Carlos Alcaraz on his big win at Wimbledon 2024 against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz delivered an impressive performance and clinched a second-successive Wimbledon title by defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani dropped a post shared by the official page of Wimbledon featuring both the tennis champions after the match. The two were seen sharing a hug after the result. Reacting to it, the actress shared it on her Instagram stories and dropped multiple clapping emojis.

In addition to this, Sidharth Malhotra also penned a long note expressing his happiness on the big win. Sharing the winning picture of the Tennis player, he wrote, “What a game! Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz, on winning the Gentlemen’s Singles finale for the second year in a row at @wimbledon, defeating the legendary @djokernole! ” followed by a red-heart and raising hand emojis.

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Oh you GOAT [followed by red-heart and a rainbow emoji].” Karisma Kapoor also shared the post, expressing, “Always have my [heart emoji] @djokernole [star-emoji] @carlitosalcarazz.”

Varun Dhawan also shared another post featuring both the stars. He lauded Carlos’ game and encouraged Novak Djokovic as he wrote, “Great Game Carlos speed agility just brilliant and the joker will be back.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan truly seemed engrossed in the ongoing match. The Chandu Champion actor also shared the video from Carlos’ big win at the match. In the video, he was seen getting honored by Kate Middleton, who was present in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

It is worth mentioning that Parineeti Chopra, who is currently in London, also shared pictures with her husband, Raghav Chadha, a while back as she enjoyed the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. In a series of snaps posted, the couple was sitting hand-in-hand while another picture showed us the actress holding a bowl of strawberries and cream and tagging her husband she penned, "Tradition."

On the other hand, just a couple of days back, Sidharth and Kiara had also attended the quarter-final between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, which took place at the Centre Court.

