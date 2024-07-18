Sidharth Malhotra’s Throwback Thursday post ft David Beckham and ‘cheer partner’ Kiara Advani deserves your instant attention

The beloved couple of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share a common love for sports. Just a few days back, the couple was in London to attend the Wimbledon Championships. Now, recently, the Shershaah actor shared a throwback picture with Football legend David Beckham from the World Cup semifinals.

Sidharth Malhotra drops throwback photo with wife Kiara Advani and football legend David Beckham

Today, on July 18, a while back, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture with his actress wife Kiara Advani and football legend David Beckham. In the pictures, the trio was all smiles as they posed for a stunning selfie clicked by Malhotra.

Sharing the post, Sidharth walked down memory lane in the caption, expressing, "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!"

In the picture, Kiara and Sidharth are seen twinning in white and blue. She wore a white tank top, blue jeans, and a blue cap. Sidharth was similarly dressed in a white T-shirt and a black cap. Meanwhile, Beckham sported a checkered tuxedo over a beige t-shirt.

Advertisement

Take a look

Within minutes of the post being shared, fans thronged the comments section dropping red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

About the 2023 World Cup semifinal match

For those living under the rocks, the picture is from the November 2023 World Cup semifinals, where India registered its big win against New Zealand. The nail-biting match took place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Rajinikanth, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nia Sharma, Madhu Chopra, and businessman Akash Ambani arrived to cheer for the Indian cricket team.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show, Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Furthermore, reportedly Sidharth and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for a love story produced by Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has an exciting line-up of projects, including Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She will also be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Desi Girl as she dances to Lollipop song in UNSEEN video; WATCH