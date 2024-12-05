Ananya Panday is Christmas-ready with her decorated tree, kickstarts ‘yearly December marathon’ with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; PICS

It’s pretty hard to accept that we are in the last month of 2024. But before we wrap the year that was, there are a couple of more celebrations coming our way. In a couple of weeks, people will be celebrating Christmas, and just like most of us enthu cutlets, Ananya Panday has also decorated her tree already. The actress has also kickstarted her ‘yearly December marathon’ by watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

A while ago, on December 4, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of her beautifully decorated tree. Well, seems like she is excited about the upcoming festival. Hence, the CTRL star put all her efforts into making her tree look beautiful and complete with fairy lights and little red ornaments. AP also penned ‘Merry Merry’ as she dropped the image.

Soon after winding up work and chores for the day, the young star switched on her TV and kickstarted her movie marathon. She is also probably a major Harry Potter fan. This is probably why her first choice of movie was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. “Let the yearly December marathon begin,” she exclaimed, giving a peek into her calm and cozy movie night at home.

Take a look:

As the year almost comes to an end, most of us reflect on the past year, rejoicing in our successes and learning from our failures. Some also have a new checklist planned, which they strive to achieve in the coming year. When we stepped in 2024, Ananya shared with us her wish list for the year. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress stated she would like to prioritize her mental health.

She told us, “I think prioritizing mental health would be on my wish list and bucket list, being consistent with my therapy, balancing my work life and personal life, maybe that’s the priority.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, this year, Panday made her OTT debut with the comedy-drama TV series Call Me Bae. She was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s screenlife thriller film CTRL this year along with Vihaan Samat. She has reportedly wrapped up Shankara.

