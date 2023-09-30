EXCLUSIVE: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj bags new fantasy show as lead

An array of new shows are being produced for the viewers entertainment. Pinkvilla recently reported about actor Vansh Sayani being roped in for a new show titled Dabangii and now we've got yet another exclusive news from the tinsel town. According to sources, makers of popular shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baba Aisa Var Dhundho, Akbar Birbal, and Adventures Of Hatim are all set to bring another fantasy show to a leading channel. We've exclusively learned about the male lead who is locked to play the lead role in the show.

Abhishek Bajaj bags the lead role in a new show

As per our highly placed sources, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj have been locked to play the lead role in the show. A little birdie has informed us that the show is tentatively titled Shaitani Rashme. Abhishek has already shot for the show's promo, which is slated to hit the TV screens soon. The hunt for the female lead of the show is still on. Sources say that Abhishek's new show is a fantasy drama that revolves around two different worlds of devils and angels. Apparently, Abhishek will play the character of a prince in the show.

A look at Abhishek's recent post in traditional attire on his social media handle:

Abhishek Bajaj's journey in the industry

Abhishek started off as a model and got his first break with Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. He gained popularity with the series, Dil Deke Dekho. The young actor was also a part of shows like Santoshi Maa, Silsila Pyaar Ka among others. The actor got his first big screen break with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 wherein he played a significant role followed by his stint in Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

New TV shows in the pipeline

Many upcoming TV shows have been grabbing the attention of the viewers. Some of them are Avinesh Rekhi - Tanisha Mehta's Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, Kannika Mann- Vishal Aditya Singh's Chand Jalne Laga, and Krushal Ahuja- Hiba Nawab - Chandani Sharma's Jhanak.

