Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Panday recalls being ‘shocked’ with her and the reason has a Student Of The Year 2 connection

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and has since proven her talent by taking on significant roles in various films. In a recent interview, her mother, Bhavana Panday, revealed that she and Chunky Panday were initially shocked when Ananya told them, "I am not going to college," after being selected for SOTY 2, as they were pretty sure CTRL actress would go to college.

In an interview with Entertainment Live, Bhavana Panday recalled that after Ananya Panday finished school, she was all set to leave for college. The young starlet had already secured admission to study media and communication at USC in LA, and the registration process had been completed.

However, during that time, Puneet Malhotra, who was directing Student of the Year 2, approached Bhavana at a party and mentioned that he was looking for a girl for the film. He asked if Ananya would be interested.

Bhavana told him that The Dream Girl 2 actress was going to college, but Puneet encouraged her to let Ananya try the audition if she was interested. After this, other people reached out to her, and she decided to audition. Bhavana didn’t think it would lead anywhere, but Ananya impressed everyone and was selected for the role.

When Ananya was chosen, she told her parents that she wouldn’t be going to college anymore. Bhavana and Chunky Panday were "shocked" by this decision, as they had been certain she would attend college. The movie had also been delayed by a year, which further convinced them that Ananya would stick to her plans.

However, Bhavana acknowledged that Ananya was very sure about what she wanted, and although they initially thought she would go to college, they ultimately respected her decision.

Bhavana explained that they didn’t want to force Ananya into any decision, as they didn’t want her to blame them later. She noted that if Ananya had gone to college, her life would have taken a different path, and if they had pressured her, things might have been different.

On the work front, Panday will be next seen in an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She also has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae 2 in her kitty. Madhavan

