Akshay Kumar's Khiladi co-actress Guddi Maruti reveals he had many girlfriends; says, 'banta bada bhola tha...' 

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in the industry. He began his career in the 90s and has established himself as a versatile actor over time. Recently, the actor's co-star, Guddi Maruti, recalled working with him and mentioned he was a good person but had a flirtatious attitude. She also revealed that she knows about 1 or 2 of his ex-girlfriends from that phase of his life.

In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Guddi Maruti, known for her comedy roles in films, discussed her experience working with Akshay Kumar. For those unaware, the actress got to share the screen space with him in the film Khiladi.

She said, "I am telling na Akshay Kumar whatever films I have done with him, he was very nice, abhi I have not met him for a long time so I guess he must not have changed."

Guddi added that the Welcome actor used to always be jovial on set and have fun with the team members, and she thinks he would be the same person today.

Next, the host, Siddharth, mentioned that Kumar was known for being flirtatious during that time. In her reply, Guddi agreed and said, "Oh yes, kaafi girlfriends thi uski, ha thi acchi khasi, 1-2 to maloom hai mujhe. But on set, he was always very nice to work with. Jo mera saamne thi, ek time pe ek hi.” (Oh yes, he had many girlfriends. I know about 1-2, but on the set, he was nice to work with and had one girlfriend at a time.)

Kannan further pressed the issue and asked if Akshay was the one who led to their heartbreak or if he got his heart broken.

Maruti said, "Ek ad ka usne toda hai, I think ek ad nahi zyaada ussi ne toda hoga. Banta bada bhola tha, straight face and bhola type but baad mein itni kahaaniya itne kissse sune." (I think he broke one or more hearts, not just one, but he would have broken more hearts.)

The Dulhe Raja actress explained that she later heard some stories about the actor, but he used to always come across as an innocent and straight-faced person. But she did enjoy working with him and found him to be a good person.

Akshay Kumar married Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna in 2001, and the couple has two children, son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

