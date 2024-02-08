8 Anurag Kashyap movies that every cinema lover must watch: Dev D to Bombay Talkies

Anurag Kashyap is an Indian filmmaker who gradually made his way into the list of best Indian filmmakers. But his career started with penning a TV show and then co-writing Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. After showcasing his acting talent as a police officer in the 2000 film Gang, he made his directorial debut with the unreleased film Paanch. It was with the crime film Black Friday in 2007 that he became known as a talented filmmaker. Since then, he has been part of many successful projects. Take a look at the eight movies of the ace director that have finally made their way into web streaming platforms.

8 Anurag Kashyap movies that are a must-watch on OTT

1. Black Friday (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours and 42 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime

Movie Star Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Imtiaz Ali, Pratima Kazmi, Zakir Hussain

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, Black Friday chronicles the events that led to Doom’s Day. It also showcased the police investigation that happened following the blasts. Even though the film was completed in 2004 and was expected to be released the same year, a court case filed by some of the accused of the 1993 Bombay bombing put a stay on its theatrical release. It was only after the court’s verdict came in the case that Anurag Kashyap's film made its big screen debut in 2007.

Advertisement

2. Dev.D (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours and 24 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali came up with Devdas, Anurag Kashyap gave a modern twist to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel of the same name. The three main stars of the film showcase the lives of the characters, Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi, of the classic story who deal with modern-day problems. 2024 is a milestone year for the film as it marks the Dev D marks 15 years.

3. Ugly- (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours and 6 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Girish Kulkarni, Siddhanth Kapoor, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vineet Kumar Singh, Surveen Chawla

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

In Ugly, we see a father, a struggling actor trying to find her daughter who went missing and the drama and mystery that follows. In his old interview, the filmmaker commented that the idea stemmed from his broken marriage and his guilt of not spending enough time with his daughter when he was an alcoholic.

4. That Girl In Yellow Boots (2010)

Running Time: 1 hour and 39 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

In That Girl In Yellow Boots, Kalki plays the role of a British woman who comes to India, to search for her father of Indian descent who asks her to seek him in his letter. To make ends meet and fund her search for her parent, she starts working at a massage parlor without a work permit and ends up providing ‘happy endings’.

5. Bombay Velvet- (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours and 29 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Crime/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala, Gyan Prakash, S.Thanikachalam

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

In the quest to become a Bombay big shot and win over the woman he has affection for, a street fighter fights against all odds. But in his desperation to save his lover who betrayed him at some point, the young lad ends up losing his life in Bombay Velvet.

6. Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2 (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours and 39 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Black comedy/ Crime

Movie Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Anurita Jha, Zeishan Quadri, Rajkumar Rao and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Zeishan Quadri, Akhilesh Jaiswal, Sachin Ladia

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The two-part movie Gangs of Wasseypur revolves around the coal mafia of Dhanbad. The showcases how different crime families struggle to gain power in the city. Interestingly, both parts were shot as a single film of 319 minutes. But since no Indian theatre would screen a film of 5 hours and 19 minutes, it was divided into two parts.

Advertisement

7. Bombay Talkies (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours and 8 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Writer: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Reema Kagti

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The anthology film consists of four short stories that highlight the important and often neglected issues of Indian society like homosexuality. The movie also celebrated a hundred years of Hindi cinema on the day of its release.

8. Lust Stories (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

Director: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar

Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The second part of Kashyap’s three anthology films after Bombay Talkies and prior to Ghost Stories, Lust Stories tells the tales of women prioritizing their sexual desires and needs in the four segments and different age groups and situations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Highest-rated IMDb Hindi web series to binge-watch over the weekend: Farzi to Mirzapur