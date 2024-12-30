Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty’s reaction to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s early dismissals in India vs Australia 4th Test is all of us

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are currently in Australia to support Team India in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During the fourth test between India and Australia, the actresses were seen sitting in the stands together. Anushka and Athiya’s reactions of disappointment to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s early dismissal in the second innings represented all of us.

Today, December 30, 2024, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were present in the stands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the final day of the 4th test between India and Australia. Team India needed to make 340 runs in the 2nd innings to win the match. As KL Rahul’s wicket fell for 0 runs in 5 balls, Anushka and Athiya had a distraught expression on their faces.

Then later, Virat Kohli got out for 5 runs in 29 balls, and the actresses had a similar reaction. They had their hands on their mouths in worry.

Anushka was dressed in a blue striped shirt and white skirt. She accessorized her look with a watch, a silver bracelet, and a hair tie around her wrist. Athiya wore a white top and a shirt with beige pants. The mom-to-be’s accessories included a pendant and a watch. They donned subtle makeup and left their hair open.

During the previous days of the match, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen hanging out together. A picture of Anushka posing with Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy’s family surfaced on the internet, and eagle-eyed netizens spotted Athiya in the background. In another video, they were seen leaving the MCG together, and Athiya looked absolutely adorable with her little baby bump.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s kids, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, are also in Australia with them. The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in the country earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in November of this year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced that they were expecting their first child. In a special post, the couple stated, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon.” They revealed that they will welcome their baby in 2025.

