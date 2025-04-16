Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan pay respects at Jallianwala Bagh ahead of film release; B Praak sings Teri Mitti

The release of Kesari Chapter 2 is just around the corner. Ahead of the historical drama hitting the big screens, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan visited the Jallianwala Bagh. They paid their respects to the victims of the massacre. B Praak also graced the event and sang the song Teri Mitti from the 2019 film Kesari.

Advertisement

Today, April 16, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 shared a video from the team’s recent visit to the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan were seen keeping flower wreaths at the memorial as they honored the victims.

The trio interacted with the crowd and shared their experience on the movie. Gurpreet Ghuggi, Gurdas Maan, B Praak, and C. Sankaran Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat were also present at the event. Talking to the public, Akshay felt that it was a ‘circle’ since he had stories about the Jallianwala Bagh from his father and grandfather and now he has made this film.

The caption of the post read, “Honouring the legacy by walking the grounds of courage. We are extremely honoured & grateful to be able to pay our respects at #JallianwalaBagh ahead of our release for Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Fans showed their love in the comments section of the post with heart-eye emojis. They also expressed their excitement for the release.

B Praak also posted a video from the event on his Instagram. Akshay Kumar was seen introducing the singer to the crowd. B Praak mesmerized them by singing his soulful number Teri Mitti. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank You So Much @akshaykumar Paaji For Making Me The Part Of This Beautiful Movie Again. 18th April #kesari2 Lots Of Love Nd Support.”

Check it out!

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is releasing in theaters this Friday, April 18, 2025. It is directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari have produced the film.

ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf song Koi Naa OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s sweet chemistry will make you think of your special one