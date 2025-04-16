Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome their ‘precious little baby boy’; reveal his name with heartwarming family photo

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, whom they have named Fatehsinh Khan. The couple announced on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, through a heartfelt joint post, accompanied by a beautiful family photo. In the picture, Zaheer is seen holding their newborn on his lap, while Sagarika lovingly places her hands on his shoulders.

The other photo shows the tiny little hands of the newborn. Alongside the black-and-white photo, the couple shared a sweet message: "With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Angad Bedi wrote, "Waheguru." Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Waheguru Meher Kare." Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations."

Neeru Bajwa: "Sooooo happy for you ️congrats! God bless." Cricketer Suresh Raina mentioned, "Many, many congratulations." Diana Penty wrote, "Congratulations, you guys!!!!."

In a recent interview, Ghatge shared how her love story with Zaheer Khan blossomed over time. She revealed that Zaheer was initially hesitant to even start a conversation with her.

According to Sagarika, it wasn't until actor Angad Bedi intervened that the barriers between them began to break down, eventually leading to their marriage in 2017.

The Chak De India actress recalled that Khan had already formed a perception of her before they had a chance to speak properly. She explained that at first, Zaheer wouldn’t engage in conversation, as others had described her in a way that made him hesitant.

She speculated that the impression might have been that people thought she was the kind of girl you should approach only if you were serious about her.

Ghatge also acknowledged Bedi for his pivotal role in bringing them closer, stating that he played an important part in facilitating their relationship. The couple made their relationship public at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017.

