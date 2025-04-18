Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi makes big promise to fans of soulful music in his films, 'Agle saal I'll give you...'

In a time when Bollywood often leans more into flashy beats than timeless melodies, the announcement of Awarapan 2 has stirred excitement among fans of Emraan Hashmi and nostalgic Hindi film music. The sequel to the 2007 cult hit Awarapan was officially revealed on Emraan's 46th birthday. While the film itself is currently in pre-production, what’s already caught our attention is Hashmi’s promise to revive the soulful musical era that once defined his filmography.

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if he misses the emotional, melody-driven music of his earlier films, Emraan didn’t hold back. He confidently said, “Agle saal I’ll give you a chartbuster of an album from my film, jo agle saal release ho rahi hai, Awarapan release ho rahi hai, toh usme aap dekhiye, jo lost melodies the, memories of those melodies agle saal wapas aa jayengi. (Next year, I’ll give you a chartbuster of an album from my film that's releasing next year—Awarapan is releasing—so you’ll see, the lost melodies, the memories of those melodies will return next year.)”

Though Emraan has often been associated with some of the most iconic Hindi film songs of the 2000s, he recently clarified in a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia that he never took credit for those hits. In his view, those songs weren’t carefully curated for success; instead, they “just worked like magic.” Many featured new and emerging talent who went on to become big names in the industry.

Emraan also spoke emotionally about his collaboration with the late singer KK, calling his loss a huge shock to the music world and saying there can be no replacement for talent like his.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi, Awarapan 2 will hit theaters on April 3, 2026. It is backed by Vishesh Films. The same banner that produced the original and marks a return to a genre that Emraan helped popularize with his moody performances and intense romantic storylines. While the sequel aims to pick up from where Awarapan left off, fans are equally looking forward to the music, which Emraan insists will echo the melodies that defined a generation.

In addition to Awarapan 2, Emraan has several other projects lined up, including his Telugu debut OG alongside Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan. He’s also part of G2, the highly anticipated sequel to Goodachari, and stars in the BSF drama series Ground Zero.

