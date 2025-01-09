Azaad: Raveena Tandon shares adorable VIDEO of daughter Rasha Thadani dancing with her 'maasis' on Uyi Amma song; netizens shower love

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha has been making headlines since her debut due to her looks similar to her popular actress, dance movies, and unfiltered personality. Recently, Raveena shared an adorable video where Rasha danced to her new track with her massis (aunt) before her debut as they showered praises on the upcoming actress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon shared a heartwarming video featuring her daughter, Rasha Thadani, dancing with her 'maasis' on the iconic track Uyi Amma from her film. The video showcased the support for Rasha, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn.

Take a look:

In the video, Rasha's aunts and her mom, Raveena, tried to match dance steps to the star kid's song until she entered the frame. Rasha looked gorgeous in a black T-shirt and grey pants. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair open as she gracefully danced on the song, reflecting her charm and confidence.

Sharing the post, Raveena penned, "When the maasis are all heart excited for you, and their love and blessings are with you." The Dulhe Raja actress's comment section was soon flooded with praises for the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, "The best thing in the world is to see our child making us proud."

Advertisement

Another commented, "Ravishing Raveena to Ravishing Rasha!' comparing them. A netizen praised the young star and penned, "Rasha is such a star. Wish she gets better stories. She has such amazing features ,and she is so fresh and lively."

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani is set to debut with Azaad, a period drama produced by RSVP Movies and Guy In The Sky Pictures. Abhishek Kapoor directs it and features a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. It will be released on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan turns biggest cheerleader for Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan for Azaad; find out how