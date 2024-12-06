Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Row: Months after Vashu Bhagnani's complaint, Mumbai court directs police to file FIR against film's director and others

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has found itself embroiled in various controversies even months after its release. Recently, a Mumbai court directed Bandra police station to file an FIR against the multi-starrer film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, and others for allegedly cheating producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani had filed a complaint against director Ali Abbas Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra, and others on September 3, 2024. He accused them of cheating, conspiracy, forgery, and more while working on the 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bhagnani alleged that they forged his signatures and altered financial records during the making of the big-budget film, extracting more money from him. He also accused them of defrauding him and falsely inflating expenses, which led to the misappropriation of crores of rupees. Earlier reports even suggested that Ali had filed a complaint against the producers for non-payment of his dues for directing the film.

When Bhagnani initially approached the police in September 2024, no action was taken on his complaint. As a result, he had to approach the court. Given the significance of the case and the high amount of money involved, the court has demanded more evidence and legal documents. Consequently, an FIR is to be filed under multiple sections of the IPC, including Sections 120-B, 406, 420, 465, 468, 471, 500, and 506, read with Section 34 of the IPC.

This case has reignited discussions surrounding the controversies around Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Zafar, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Despite being a high-octane action film made on a large budget, it failed to perform well at the box office. Further developments in the case are expected soon, especially with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, emphasizing speedy criminal justice and transparency for victims.

Vashu Bhagnani, the founder of the production house Pooja Entertainment, has been a prominent name in Bollywood. His production house was a leading name in the 90s and has continued to make successful films over the years. Bhagnani has produced popular films such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Biwi No. 1, and more.

