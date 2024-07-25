9 best Nora Fatehi movies where Dilbar girl owns every frame
Nora Fatehi’s movies showcase her acting prowess and versatility beyond her dancing skills. Check out some of her best movies here!
Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer and actress who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. While Nora Fatehi’s movies showcase her acting skills, she's primarily known for her captivating dance performances in Bollywood films.
From sizzling item numbers like Dilbar to playing mysterious characters like Alia in Crakk, Nora adds a dose of glamour and intrigue to various projects. Though not always central to the plot, her appearances are impactful, leaving audiences wanting more.
9 best Nora Fatehi movies that prove she is more than just a pretty face
Madgaon Express
- Cast: Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Chhaya Kadam, Kunal Khemu
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Year: 2024
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Madgaon Express is Nora Fatehi’s new movie and it follows childhood friends Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku finally embark on their long-awaited Goa trip, but a series of hilarious mishaps take them wildly off course. This buddy comedy, directed by actor Kunal Khemu, is packed with situational humor as the trio wrestles with wrong trains, unexpected encounters, and some truly terrible decisions.
While the film revolves around the male leads, there's a dash of glamour with Nora Fatehi's appearance as Tasha, a mysterious woman who adds another twist to their chaotic adventure.
An Action Hero
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nora Fatehi
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Year: 2022
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi’s movie An Action Hero, a washed-up action star, Maanav Khuranna (played by Khurrana), finds himself on the run after a murder accusation. Jaideep Ahlawat co-stars as a vengeful politician chasing him down.
Nora Fatehi appears in the film through the high-energy dance number Jehda Nasha but doesn't play a major character.
Satyamev Jayate
- Cast: John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khossla Kumar, Chetan Pandit
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
In Satyameva Jayate, vigilante cop Dheeraj (John Abraham) takes on a corrupt system. He clashes with DCP Shivansh Rathore (Manoj Bajpayee). Nora Fatehi heats things up with a sizzling dance number, Dilbar, but her role is a cameo appearance, not central to the plot.
Crakk
- Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Jamie Lever, Ankit Mohan
- IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
- Genre: Action, Sport
- Release Year: 2023
- Where to Watch: Hotstar
Crakk is an action-packed thriller following Siddharth (Vidyut Jammwal), a young man from Mumbai's slums who rises to the high-stakes world of underground extreme sports. Arjun Rampal plays Dev, a mysterious figure connected to this dangerous scene.
This is one of Nora Fatehi’s best movies where she steps in as Alia, a pivotal character whose role remains shrouded in a bit of secrecy. Alia plays a significant part in Siddharth's journey, potentially as a love interest, ally, or perhaps even a hidden challenge.
Street Dancer 3D
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal
- IMDb Rating: 3.7/10
- Genre: Dance, Drama
- Release Year: 2020
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Street Dancer 3D is a dance battle extravaganza set in London. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor lead rival Indian and Pakistani dance crews fueling a fiery competition. But beneath the rivalry lies a deeper conflict tied to their past.
Nora Fatehi lights up the screen as Mia, a captivating dancer who crosses paths with the crew. While her exact affiliation remains unclear, her presence ignites sparks and throws the competition into a thrilling spin.
Batla House
- Cast: Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Sonam Arora
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Year: 2019
- Where To Watch: 2019
John Abraham and Nora Fatehi’s movie Batla House is a gripping account of the real-life encounter between Delhi Police and suspected terrorists in 2008. John Abraham portrays encounter specialist Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, battling public scrutiny and PTSD after the controversial raid. The film delves into the complexities of the situation and its aftermath.
While the narrative focuses on the encounter and its impact, Nora Fatehi performs the high-energy dance number O Saki Saki, a recreated version of a popular Bollywood song, adding a touch of entertainment to the film's otherwise serious tone.
Rocky Handsome
- Cast: John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Sharad Kelkar, Nishikant Kamat
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: SonyLiv
Rocky Handsome is a hard-hitting action thriller starring John Abraham as Kabir, an ex-secret agent seeking revenge for his kidnapped daughter. The film follows Kabir's brutal path as he dismantles a ruthless criminal organization.
While Nora Fatehi doesn't play a central role in the movie's plot, she adds a vibrant touch with the dance number Rock Tha Party. This energetic song provides a welcome break from the film's intense action sequences, showcasing Nora's captivating dance skills.
Bhuj: The Pride Of India
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sanjay Dutt, Ihana Dhillon
- IMDb Rating: 4.2/10
- Genre: War, Action
- Release Year: 2021
- Where To Watch: Hotstar
Bhuj: The Pride of India chronicles the bravery of the Indian Air Force during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Ajay Devgn leads the charge as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who is determined to defend the crucial Bhuj airbase.
In this Nora Fatehi movie, she portrays Heena, a vital role, working undercover to gather intelligence and aid the Indian efforts. Her character adds a layer of intrigue to the wartime drama, showcasing Nora's ability to go beyond dance performances.
Bharat
- Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover
- IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
In the Salman Khan starrer Bharat, a historical drama following a man's journey across decades, Nora Fatehi has a scene-stealing role as Sophia. While not the main focus, Sophia is a pivotal character. Portrayed as a captivating Latina woman in the 1980s, she lights up the screen with the electrifying song Turpeya.
This high-energy dance number adds a vibrant touch to the film's narrative, showcasing Nora's dazzling dance skills and contributing to the era's atmosphere.
Nora Fatehi's films depict her evolution in Bollywood as a continuous narrative of mesmerizing dance sequences, compelling film characters, and an expanding fan following. Whether she's dazzling the audience with her dance skills or embodying enigmatic roles, Nora's impact is undeniable.
