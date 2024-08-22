Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Rajpal Yadav recalls getting star treatment after Shool crew realized he was famous; 'Came in a jeep with six others, left in...'

Rajpal Yadav was part of the 1999 movie Shool wherein he played a three-line role of a coolie. But before that, he played a key role in the TV show Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal which made him popular among the masses. But the crew members didn’t realize how big he was until his fans went gaga on watching him on the set.

During an interview with Ashoke Pandit on his YouTube channel, The Ashoke Pandit Show, the actor recalled getting star treatment only when the team saw his fans getting excited about watching him. Going back in time, Rajpal Yadav remembered shooting for Shool in Motihari in Bihar. Since the entire crew was from Hyderabad, they were unaware of his popularity in that part of India. Hence, they put him in a cramped vehicle along with other six people.

However, when he came out of the car, people started screaming ‘Arey Nauranghiya bhi hai’ among the thousands of people who gathered to watch Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon shoot for the movie. He stated that one of producer Ram Gopal Varma’s cousins came to him and said that the public went berserk on spotting somebody named Nauranghiya.

This is when ace actor Manoj pointed at Rajpal and said that it was him. Upon realizing how famous he was, the team started giving him star treatment. “I came to the set in a jeep with six others, I left in a car all to myself, just like Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon,” Rajpal recalled. In the conversation, he also mentioned that when they were going for the shoot, director Eeshwar Nivas told him in a serious tone to speak properly in front of Manoj Bajpayee. This is when Rajpal thought, “But I know him.”

Just like Rajpal Yadav, several of his National School of Drama graduates including Nawazuddin Siddiqui played small roles in the action crime film. The latter played the role of a waiter. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yadav will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy film will feature Kartik Aaryan along with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. It is scheduled for a theatrical release during the Diwali 2024 weekend.

