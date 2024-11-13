Bhushan Kumar admits having ‘lot of arguments with Singham Again team’ amid box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: ‘They were being unfair’

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 locked horns at the box office this Diwali, but both films emerged as hits. Now, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has opened up about the intense back-and-forth with the Singham Again team during the clash, admitting there were a ‘lot of arguments’ and claiming they were ‘unfair’.

In a candid chat with Connect Cine, Bhushan Kumar opened up about the pre-release tension between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. He revealed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team had raised concerns over what they felt was an unfair distribution of screens. He said, “We had a lot of arguments with the Singham Again team because they were being unfair.”

Despite equal survey ratings for both films, the producer highlighted their request for a 50-50 screen allocation, asserting that their film deserved equal treatment. While he refrained from blaming theater chains directly, he pointed out that personal interests played a role in the disparity, especially given the distributors' connections to Singham Again. He admitted there were many heated discussions behind the scenes.

Bhushan went on to explain that in the midst of the tension, he suggested starting advance bookings to gauge the audience's response, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was generating a lot of buzz. The film ended up securing a strong opening of over Rs 36 crore, despite the stiff competition.

Advertisement

While the situation was initially tense, he mentioned that things eventually normalized as both films performed well. Despite the clash, the Singham Again team assured him that they would ensure his film didn’t suffer losses. Once the results were clear, they extended their support to the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Bhushan Kumar also revealed that he had a discussion with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in an effort to avoid the clash, but it couldn’t be prevented. He explained that he had already committed to an OTT release for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and couldn’t delay the film. While Ajay and Rohit understood his position, they too had their own constraints, as the film’s theme, inspired by the Ramayana, made a Diwali release crucial.

Both parties had valid reasons, but he emphasized that shifting his film would have resulted in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 being pushed to the next year, which would’ve impacted their budget. He also pointed out that future clashes between two big films should be avoided, as it harms the overall business.

Advertisement

Both Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by Anees Bazmee have performed well at the box office. Despite the intense competition, both films maintained a strong presence, with Singham Again continuing its good run after an impressive first week and second weekend.

The movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on its 12th day of release, a solid achievement considering the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Similarly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone, proving to be a major hit in its own right.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did Arjun Kapoor hint at a possible prequel to Singham Again’s Danger Lanka? Actor says, ‘If audience wants…’