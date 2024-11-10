Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty ‘tried avoiding’ Singham Again’s clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; ‘The only issue was…’

Diwali 2024 saw two major box office releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and while many anticipated a clash between the two star-studded films, both surprisingly are enjoying a successful run and have won the hearts of the audiences. Now, director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn have broken their silence on the clash, stating that they had tried to avoid it. However, the Ramayan theme of the cop drama was the only issue, which prevented them from postponing the release.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty expressed his happiness about the positive reception of the film.

He mentioned that the movie has been performing well at the box office and continues to generate good revenue for theaters. Shetty explained that they had tried to avoid releasing the film around the same time as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but the Diwali theme was a key factor in their decision to release it.

He also highlighted that within a week of their releases, both films collectively earned over Rs 300 crores, which is a rare achievement.

Ajay Devgn also shared his thoughts on the box office clash between his film Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He acknowledged that while they had attempted to avoid the clash, things don't always go as planned.

He stated, "We all tried to avoid that clash on Diwali, but it didn't happen. I never want any film to clash at the box office because the industry somehow suffers from that. However, given the theme of Singham Again, we couldn’t give up on this release date. But despite the clash, both films are performing well, so it’s all good."

Advertisement

Singham Again is an action-packed cop drama starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The film also features a special cameo by Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a horror-comedy led by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are currently running in theaters.

ALSO READ: Isha Koppikar reveals divorce with Timmy Narang ‘bothered’ her, admits she wasn’t ready; ‘It was irresponsible of him because…’