Bhushan Kumar ready to treat Bollywood fans with exciting lineup of films; Border 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and more

Bhushan Kumar, a key figure in the Indian film industry, is actively shaping Bollywood’s slate of films for 2025 and 2026. Known for backing large-scale productions and diverse content, he remains involved in multiple projects, overseeing various aspects of filmmaking.

A producer who prefers to stay hands-on, Kumar often collaborates closely with directors and actors to maintain a film’s vision. From pre-production to on-set coordination, his involvement helps streamline the filmmaking process while fostering a positive environment for the cast and crew.

Currently, he is overseeing several high-profile films. De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the hit rom-com, has begun filming in Patiala with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Border 2, an ambitious war drama directed by Anurag Singh, is being shot in Jhansi with a cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

In Mumbai, Kumar recently visited the sets of Anurag Basu’s untitled love story starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. Another project, Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is currently filming in Delhi and promises to be a heartfelt romantic drama.

Apart from these ongoing projects, T-Series is also gearing up for two of its most anticipated films—Dhamaal 2, the sequel to the popular comedy franchise, and Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Both films have generated massive buzz and are expected to be major cinematic events.

With a strong lineup spanning romance, patriotism, action, and comedy, Bhushan Kumar continues to lead T-Series in delivering engaging and entertaining cinema.

His hands-on approach ensures not just the timely execution of projects but also maintains the high-quality storytelling that audiences expect. As these films take shape, Bollywood can look forward to an exciting wave of cinema in the coming years.