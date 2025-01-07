Bipasha Basu receives ‘best’ birthday gift as she celebrates in Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover and Devi; can you guess?

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 46th birthday today, i.e., on January 7, 2025. Earlier in the day, her loving husband, Karan Singh Grover, posted a romantic birthday wish for his wife, while the birthday girl also shared an inside glimpse of the celebration. Meanwhile, the actress recently posted a heartwarming video of her daughter, Devi, wishing her in the cutest voice—enough to melt anyone's heart.

On January 7, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video featuring her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover . While the actress recorded the video, she asked the little munchkin, "Hey, can you say whose birthday it is?" In response, Devi melted hearts by wishing her "mumma" and singing the birthday song in her sweet, childish voice.

Gushing over her singing in one breath, Karan Singh Grover reacted with delight, while Bipasha lovingly called her daughter a "rapper." Extending her gratitude, she wrote in the caption: "My Best Birthday Wish Ever. From my sweet munchkin, my Mishti Devi … singing and rapping for mamma from the moment mamma woke up. Blessed and Blissed. #monkeylove"

Take a look

The couple is enjoying the most beautiful and idyllic birthday celebration in the Maldives. Their little one, Devi, is seen sitting by the beach, dressed adorably in a pink monokini paired with tiny sunglasses.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Awwww!!! This is the best birthday song!!!" Another fan wrote, "She wished you for the next few years as well. Such a cute doll! Devi is just too cute." A third fan remarked, "My god, she is toooo cute."

Earlier in the day, Karan Singh Grover shared a beautiful selfie taken during their getaway. He also penned a heartfelt note wishing his wife on her special day.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

