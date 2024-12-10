5 Bollywood movies on Netflix for ultimate date inspiration
Are you looking for some good ideas to plan the perfect date with your partner? Here are some Bollywood movies on Netflix that you can take inspiration from.
Are you looking for good ideas to plan a perfect date with the one you love? Then what’s better than taking some inspiration from Hindi cinema? Movies have showcased that love can be expressed in many different ways, be it in a fancy and elaborate manner or even in the simplest of ways. Here are some Bollywood movies on Netflix that will give some ultimate date inspiration.
5 Bollywood movies on Netflix to give you perfect date ideas:
1. Dil Dhadakne Do
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2015
Dil Dhadakne Do is the best choice on Netflix to take some first date inspiration from. In the film, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma’s characters, Kabir and Farah, meet during a cruise trip. They decide to go on a lunch date on the land and then cycle together. The duo asks each other questions about their lives and it proves a good and quick way to get to know each other.
2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2013
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a cult classic film available on Netflix. The rom-com has many scenes that are engraved in the hearts of the viewers, and one of them is the sunset scene. Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny and Deepika Padukone’s Naina explore the city of Udaipur and then enjoy the sunset. They also indulge in some meaningful conversations during their time, and it is surely a good idea for a date.
3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
- Year of release: 2011
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is another Bollywood movie on Netflix that will give you a unique date idea. In the film, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s characters, Arjun and Laila, take a long walk and then do some stargazing. Arjun even tells Laila, “Jeena koi tumse seekhe (One should learn how to live life from you).” It is certainly the best way to spend some peaceful and romantic time with your partner.
4. Wake Up Sid
- Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2009
Are you not a fan of fancy dinners or parties for date nights? Then you need not worry, as Wake Up Sid taught us, “Tum, main aur 2 cup chai (You, me, and two cups of tea)” are also enough. Ranbir Kapoor’s Sid prepares a bread and jam cake for Konkona Sensharma’s Aisha and spends time with her as she doesn’t want to be alone on her first birthday in a new city. Try this idea out for your love’s next birthday!
5. Om Shanti Om
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
Shah Rukh Khan’s Om set the standards way too high with his typical Bollywood date for Deepika Padukone’s Shanti in Om Shanti Om. The entire Main Agar Kahoon song captured their date on the most beautiful film sets with added effects. So, are you planning to go on a filmy date with your partner anytime soon?
Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix that you would take date ideas from?
