Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha release date, Salman Khan’s Kick 2 photoshoot; Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again glimpse and more

This past week has been quite eventful in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's announcement of the Alpha release date to Salman Khan’s Kick 2 photoshoot on the sets of Sikandar, and Katrina Kaif turning heads at an event while fans expressed concern about her health after noticing an arm patch. Check out everything that happened this week!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Singham Again: Ajay Devgn’s FIRST GLIMPSE takes the internet by storm

Singham Again is set to hit theaters this Diwali, and fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating its arrival. On October 6, 2024, just a day before the trailer drops, director Rohit Shetty shared an exclusive glimpse of Ajay Devgn, who reprises his role as the original Bajirao Singham, along with a heartfelt message about the film's Diwali release for the followers of his police universe.

2. Katrina Kaif’s fans are left worried about her health condition after she is spotted with black patch on her arm

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is not just a talented actress but also a fashion icon who always makes a statement with her style. Recently, she caught everyone's attention at the airport while wearing a stunning saree that truly stood out. However, observant fans noticed a dark mark on her hand, prompting worries about her health. One fan even asked, “Is she diabetic?”

3. Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer YRF Spy Universe film gets a release date

Alpha is among the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood. This female-driven spy thriller marks the debut of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the renowned Spy Universe established by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The title reveal video generated significant excitement among fans, who have been looking forward to the release date. It has now been confirmed that the film will premiere in theaters on Christmas 2025.

4. Did Salman Khan start working on Kick 2 amidst shooting for Sikandar

Kick 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood. It appears that Salman Khan has finally begun production on the sequel to the 2014 action-comedy. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is currently collaborating with the actor on their project Sikandar, shared a behind-the-scenes photo that has sparked excitement among fans for Kick 2. The teaser has left them buzzing with anticipation.

5. After War 2, Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4, here's what we know

According to a recent report, Ayan Mukerji is being considered to direct Dhoom 4, which will star Ranbir Kapoor. The director is currently working with Yash Raj Films on War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. As one of the most eagerly awaited films, the fourth installment of the heist franchise has generated considerable excitement among fans. It seems that Ayan and Kapoor are set to collaborate on yet another project.

6. Govinda undergoes surgery after he accidentally shoots himself in the leg

Veteran actor Govinda underwent surgery following a leg injury. Govinda received treatment at CritiCare Hospital, while authorities confiscated his firearm and launched an investigation. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4:45 am when the actor was heading out for an appointment. The actor has been discharged from the hospital and is suggested to take rest.

7. When Ananya Panday burned photographs of her ex to deal with heartbreak

Ananya Panday may be the next big star in Bollywood, but like many of us, she has experienced heartbreak. In a recent interview, she shared some advice on how to cope with breakups. While acknowledging that nothing lasts forever, she also disclosed that there was a period in her life when she burned her ex's photos to relieve the stress and anger associated with her heartache.

