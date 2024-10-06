When Shah Rukh Khan walked into lake following Dabboo Ratnani's instructions for photoshoot; 'No natak, no nothing'

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a director’s actor, but also a “photographer’s model,” as revealed by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Reflecting on his time working with SRK, Dabboo shared how the superstar, even in his early days, would seek his advice on posing techniques. He fondly remembered an incident where King Khan walked straight into a lake for a shoot without 'No natak, no nothing'—simply because Dabboo asked him to, showcasing his professionalism and dedication.

In an interview with Vishal Malhotra on his YouTube channel, Dabboo Ratnani shared that the Jawan actor approaches their photoshoot with complete humility and sincerity. He explained that King Khan is genuinely interested in understanding the director's and photographer’s creative vision and strives to accurately represent it in his performances.

He recalled, "During one shoot, I decided to change our pre-planned setup and directed the cameras and lighting toward the lake. I asked him to walk into the lake so I could capture him coming out from it. Without questioning me even once, he took off his shoes and socks, wore his slippers, and just walked in. No natak, no nothing—he completely understood the vibe of the shoot.”

Ratnani reminisced about his first photo shoot with the Pathaan actor at Film City, back when the actor was still new to the industry. He shared that Shah Rukh had admitted he wasn’t confident about posing and asked Dabboo for guidance. Initially, Dabboo thought he was joking, but when Shah Rukh insisted, he realized the actor was serious.

Despite already having a few films under his belt, Shah Rukh followed each pose that Dabboo demonstrated. However, when asked if he was behind Shah Rukh’s signature pose, Dabboo clarified that he had no part in creating it.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan in a pivotal role.

The fast-paced action thriller will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the father-daughter pair is gearing up to start filming in January 2025.

