Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s FIRST glimpse post welcoming baby girl; Priyanka Chopra flaunts Malti’s tattoo, more

Today, September 15, 2024, marks the third Sunday of the month. It’s time to look back at all the important updates and exciting things that happened in Bollywood this past week. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making their first appearance after welcoming baby girl to Priyanka Chopra flaunting daughter Malti's tattoo in a vacay pic, check out the top headlines in this news wrap of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all smiles in their first appearance with their newborn daughter

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the new parents, were seen heading home after the arrival of their newborn daughter. Their first appearance with the baby was captured as they left for home, with the couple’s glowing smiles showcasing their happiness at embracing parenthood.

2. Priyanka Chopra flaunting her tattoo with Malti’s face in new vacay PIC

PeeCee recently caused a buzz online by sharing a glimpse of her vacation with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka proudly showcased a tattoo of her daughter’s face, serving as a heartwarming testament to the depth of her love for her little one.

3. Hrithik Roshan to replace Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in movie adaptation of Mirzapur?

Gurmeet Singh addressed the circulating rumors about the Mirzapur series being turned into a full-length film starring Hrithik Roshan. He clarified that no official announcement has been made yet. He noted that the producers and the studio are managing the decision, and more information will be available once an official statement is released.

Advertisement

4. Ranbir Kapoor makes sure to collect a fan gift featuring him and daughter Raha amid crowd

Ranbir Kapoor attended an event where he warmly greeted a large crowd of fans, dressed in a white kurta for the occasion. In a video posted by the paparazzi, Ranbir is seen shaking hands with the fans. Among the crowd, one fan held up a framed sketch featuring Ranbir and his daughter Raha Kapoor, capturing a moment from her first public appearance on Christmas 2023. Upon noticing the frame, Ranbir made sure to accept it and exchanged a few words with the fan.

5. Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passes away

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Arora. The news emerged on September 11, 2024. According to the Investigating officer, the prima facie appeared to be suicide. Soon, her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was snapped arriving at her mother's residence.

Advertisement

6. Kajal Aggarwal joins Salman Khan's Sikandar

As per a recent Filmfare report, actress Kajal Aggarwal has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murgugadoss' Sikandar. She will be playing a key role alongside Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. However, details about her character remain undisclosed.

7. Akshay Kumar drops the first look of Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which will be directed by Priyadarshan. The actor shared his excitement about collaborating with the director again after 14 years. Akshay took to Instagram to reveal an intriguing first look, where the video opens with a view of the moon and a black cat’s tail. The scene then shows Akshay, dressed in a blue suit with a red tie and pocket square, standing in front of a spooky house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: New mom Deepika Padukone makes us melt in her FIRST LOOK post delivery; don't miss glimpse of her and Ranveer Singh's baby girl