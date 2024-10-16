Kareena Kapoor admits being affected by public scrutiny over son Taimur’s name; recalls grandfather's advice: ‘Patthar ka dil hona chahiye’

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her social media presence, yet she keeps certain aspects of her life private. She recently opened up about her grandfather's advice of having 'patthar ka dil' while reflecting on the controversy surrounding Taimur's name at his birth in 2016 and admitted that it affected her. Kareena also shared how Taimur manages the attention he constantly receives and how she frequently reminds him not to let it affect his ego.

Speaking about the public scrutiny around her personal life choices, Kareena said in a recent interview with Miss Malini, “My grandfather always told us that the fact that they are talking about you, good or bad, they are talking about you. Because why wouldn’t they talk? So, you have to take it in your stride if you want to be a superstar. Otherwise, this place is not for you, pathhar ka dil hona chahiye (You will have to have a heart of stone).”

Speaking about the negativity around her firstborn’s name, Kareena said, “Of course it affected me that people were talking about Taimur’s name."

The Crew actress believes Taimur is likely unaware of the drama surrounding his name. However, he has received a great deal of affection due to the public's interest in him.

She expressed her confusion, saying, "But why?" since people don’t truly know him and he is still young. She thinks he will gradually come to understand that there is a whole culture of followers and that people take pictures of him.

Kareena mentioned that she constantly reminds him of the importance of establishing his own identity, just as his parents have done. She noted that he is gradually understanding this concept, and she has accepted it as part of his growth.

While discussing her husband Saif Ali Khan's reaction to the attention their children receive, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that Saif remained calm and composed. He reassured her, saying they needed to stay relaxed and confident in handling it. Kareena expressed gratitude for having Saif to discuss these matters with.

She also explained that while she shares aspects of her life on Instagram, there is much she chooses to keep private due to the experiences she's had, maintaining a balance between being accessible to fans and keeping certain parts of her life away from the public eye.

